Shiba Inu Makes A Massive Move As The Crypto Climbs 28% In 24 Hours

Meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was on the move on Sunday, gaining 28% in the 24 hours.
Shiba Inu’s market capitalization is $8.93 billion. In the last 24 hours, it has gained $2 billion from $6.96 billion.
Shiba Inu is now the 12th largest digital asset by market cap.
Meanwhile, according to the WhaleStats data, Shiba Inu was among the top 10 by trading volume, among the 1,000 biggest ETH whales in the last 24 hours.
JUST IN: $SHIB @Shibtoken now on top 10 by trading volume among 1000 biggest #ETH whales in the last 24hrs— WhaleStats (free data on crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) August 14, 2022
Peep the top 100 whales here: https://t.co/jFn1zIOq03
(and hodl $BBW to see data for the top 1000!)#SHIB #whalestats #babywhale #BBW pic.twitter.com/srb3bGRgOW
The Shibburn website is showing more than 292 million Shiba Inu tokens have been burned in the last 24 hours.
At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00001621, up by 34% in the last seven days.
