If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin Spinoff Shiba Inu (SHIB) Or Bitcoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 Right Now, would you put it on Shiba Inu SHIB/USD or Bitcoin BTC/USD?

Shiba Inu: 33.8%

Bitcoin: 66.2%

Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu was trading around $0.00001101 at the time of publication and is trading lower by roughly 5.01% Monday.

Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin is meanwhile trading lower by 2.06% at $20,730 Monday.

Shiba Inu is a cryptocurrency that’s similarly themed to Dogecoin. The token leverages Ethereum’s robust network and plans to become a vibrant DeFi ecosystem...Read More

In recent news, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has again shown his support for Dogecoin DOGE/USD... Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in June 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.