Here's Why Americans in 19 States Want To Sell Shiba Inu More Than Other Top Cryptos

With the overall cryptocurrency market going through a bumpy ride, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has not been able to show any signs of growth over the last couple of months.

The meme coin is now at its 10-month low and showing no improvement. At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.000007936, down close to 9% in the last seven days. However, it's up by 0.69% in the last 24 hours.

According to a recent study, investors in the U.S. are most eager to sell their Shiba Inu tokens, among several top alt coins. Crypto investors from 19 states are indicating a desire to sell their SHIB tokens more than other top cryptocurrencies, based on a Google Trends analysis.

It’s not just Shiba Inu, there are also Americans eager to sell Bitcoin BTC/USD, which broke below the $20K mark on Saturday. Resident in 17 U.S. are pondering the sale of Bitcoin above all other coins.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin DOGE/USD seems to be in a better position, ranking as the top crypto that residents want to sell in only eight states.

The study was conducted by looking at cryptocurrency searches with phrases like ‘Sell Bitcoin’ and ‘Sell Dogecoin.