DeFi Protocol Curve Finance Reports Security Incident, $500K Stolen

- Cryptocurrency exchange Curve Finance seems to have had a security breach on Tuesday, adding to a long list of previous hacks that have afflicted the digital token industry.
- Curve tweeted that an “issue has been found and reverted” after an earlier warning against using its curve.fi website.
- The exchange also retweeted a message that said attackers fled with around $500,000 in stolen funds. Nameservers are used to route internet traffic to the appropriate websites.
- Curve blamed a compromised nameserver and stated that an investigation is ongoing, reported Bloomberg.
- Tracker DeFi Llama estimates that $6 billion has been deposited in the Curve protocol, down from some $24 billion at the beginning of the year.
- This latest attack is likely to increase concerns about security vulnerabilities in the digital token market.
