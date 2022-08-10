ñol

DeFi Protocol Curve Finance Reports Security Incident, $500K Stolen

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
August 10, 2022 7:46 AM | 1 min read
  • Cryptocurrency exchange Curve Finance seems to have had a security breach on Tuesday, adding to a long list of previous hacks that have afflicted the digital token industry.
  • Curve tweeted that an “issue has been found and reverted” after an earlier warning against using its curve.fi website.
  • RelatedCopy-Paste Hack? $190M Stolen From Coinbase-Backed Crypto Bridge Nomad
  • The exchange also retweeted a message that said attackers fled with around $500,000 in stolen funds. Nameservers are used to route internet traffic to the appropriate websites. 
  • Curve blamed a compromised nameserver and stated that an investigation is ongoing, reported Bloomberg.
  • Tracker DeFi Llama estimates that $6 billion has been deposited in the Curve protocol, down from some $24 billion at the beginning of the year.
  • RelatedBREAKING: Solana Ecosystem Hack Sees $580M Drained From Private Wallets...So Far          
  • This latest attack is likely to increase concerns about security vulnerabilities in the digital token market.

