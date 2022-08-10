DeFi Protocol Curve Finance Reports Security Incident, $500K Stolen

by

Cryptocurrency exchange Curve Finance seems to have had a security breach on Tuesday, adding to a long list of previous hacks that have afflicted the digital token industry.

seems to have had a security breach on Tuesday, adding to a long list of previous hacks that have afflicted the digital token industry. Curve tweeted that an “issue has been found and reverted” after an earlier warning against using its curve.fi website.

Related : Copy-Paste Hack? $190M Stolen From Coinbase-Backed Crypto Bridge Nomad

: The exchange also retweeted a message that said attackers fled with around $500,000 in stolen funds. Nameservers are used to route internet traffic to the appropriate websites.

Curve blamed a compromised nameserver and stated that an investigation is ongoing, reported Bloomberg.

Tracker DeFi Llama estimates that $6 billion has been deposited in the Curve protocol, down from some $24 billion at the beginning of the year.

Related : BREAKING: Solana Ecosystem Hack Sees $580M Drained From Private Wallets...So Far

: BREAKING: Solana Ecosystem Hack Sees $580M Drained From Private Wallets...So Far This latest attack is likely to increase concerns about security vulnerabilities in the digital token market.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets