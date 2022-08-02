ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

BREAKING: Solana Ecosystem Hack Sees $580M Drained From Private Wallets...So Far

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 2, 2022 10:12 PM | 2 min read

The Solana SOL/USD blockchain appears to be facing an ongoing exploit that has compromised users' private wallets across the ecosystem. 

What Happened: Blockchain security firm SlowMist’s crypto tracker identified that $580 million worth of cryptocurrency had been stolen from individual users and sent to four wallet addresses.

“The solution is to transfer assets into a wallet which has never exposed a private key to potentially vulnerable browser extensions,” wrote DeFi auditor “foobar” on Twitter.

For less experienced users, transferring assets from an SOL wallet to a reliable central exchange would also be an approachable strategy, he noted.

At the time of writing, the root cause of the exploit was unknown and the Solana team had not issued an update on social media.

On-chain data showed that over $580 worth of user funds had been drained from private wallets so far with the list of victims exceeding 8,000.

Price Action: At press time, SOL was trading at $38.04, down 6.4% over 24 hours.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: hackingSlowMistSolanaCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month