BREAKING: Solana Ecosystem Hack Sees $580M Drained From Private Wallets...So Far

The Solana SOL/USD blockchain appears to be facing an ongoing exploit that has compromised users' private wallets across the ecosystem.

What Happened: Blockchain security firm SlowMist’s crypto tracker identified that $580 million worth of cryptocurrency had been stolen from individual users and sent to four wallet addresses.

So far more than 8000 wallets and ~$580M were stolen by the following 4 addresses.



Htp9MGP8Tig923ZFY7Qf2zzbMUmYneFRAhSp7vSg4wxV

CEzN7mqP9xoxn2HdyW6fjEJ73t7qaX9Rp2zyS6hb3iEu

5WwBYgQG6BdErM2nNNyUmQXfcUnB68b6kesxBywh1J3n

GeEccGJ9BEzVbVor1njkBCCiqXJbXVeDHaXDCrBDbmuy pic.twitter.com/N7wJlCOi8p — MistTrack� (@MistTrack_io) August 3, 2022

Big news - @Solana hack!



In an unknown way scammers are withdrawing $SOL from the wallets of ordinary users right now!



The amount of stolen funds currently exceeds $5 million. I recommend unlinking your wallet from all sites so they don't have access to your assets! pic.twitter.com/NVI5ULeCdB — CIA Officer (@officer_cia) August 2, 2022

Widespread Solana private key compromise



- attacker is stealing both native tokens (SOL) and SPL tokens (USDC)

- affecting wallets that have been inactive for >6 months

- both Phantom & Slope wallets reportedly drained pic.twitter.com/AkZXOGLD0Q — foobar (@0xfoobar) August 3, 2022

“The solution is to transfer assets into a wallet which has never exposed a private key to potentially vulnerable browser extensions,” wrote DeFi auditor “foobar” on Twitter.

For less experienced users, transferring assets from an SOL wallet to a reliable central exchange would also be an approachable strategy, he noted.

At the time of writing, the root cause of the exploit was unknown and the Solana team had not issued an update on social media.

On-chain data showed that over $580 worth of user funds had been drained from private wallets so far with the list of victims exceeding 8,000.

Price Action: At press time, SOL was trading at $38.04, down 6.4% over 24 hours.