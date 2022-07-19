ñol

Why Are Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Soaring Today?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 19, 2022 11:49 AM | 1 min read

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Coinbase Global Inc COINMarathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, are trading lower Tuesday amid strength in cryptocurrencies, led by Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

The crypto market has been trending lower amid a selloff in broader risk assets, but crypto bounced off the lows last week and has since staged a recovery. Bitcoin has traded higher by nearly 15% over the last week, while Ethereum has surged by more than 40%. 

Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The stock was up 9.89% at $64.22 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Marathon Digital is focused on mining digital assets. The company announced a five-year hosting agreement with Applied Blockchain Inc APLD on Monday. Marathon Digital shares were up 14.6% at $11.17 at press time.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The stock was up 9.72% at $6.82 at time of publication.

See Also: If You Bought The Dip In Bitcoin And Ethereum, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

$BTC, $ETH Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was up 2.86% over a 24-hour period at $22,877 and Ethereum was up 2.64% over a 24-hour period at $1,525.64.

Photo: Eivind Pedersen from Pixabay.

