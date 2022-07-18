ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

If You Bought The Dip In Bitcoin And Ethereum, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 18, 2022 6:43 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Cryptocurrencies are down more than 50% from all-time highs hit in late 2021.
  • Both Bitcoin and Ethereum hit 52-week lows on June 18, 2022. Buying the dip has been positive one month later for investors.

The prices of cryptocurrencies have fallen in value in 2022 with many of the top coins down more than 50% from all-time highs. Here’s a look at how buying the dip in the top two cryptocurrencies one month ago would have performed for an investor.

What Happened: The cryptocurrency market regained a total valuation of over $1 trillion on Monday. The change came with Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD leading a market recovery.

Bitcoin and Ethereum both fell after several cryptocurrency exchanges faced liquidity problems and fear hit the sector. A crypto winter bear market has been underway for several months, with a rebound that started over the last few days showing signs of life for the sector.

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum hit their 52-week lows on June 18.

Over the last 52 weeks, Bitcoin has traded between $17,708.62 and $68,789.63, with highs in November 2021.

Over the last 52 weeks, Ethereum has traded between $896.11 to $4,891.70, with highs in November 2021.

Related Link: Ethereum And Bitcoin Boom, Crypto Market Regains $1 Trillion Market Cap: Is The Bear Market Over? 

Investing $1,000 In BTC, ETH: If an investor was able to time the drop and buy the dip in both Bitcoin and Ethereum, they have generated a positive one-month return.

A $1,000 investment in Bitcoin at the low on June 18, 2022, could have purchased 0.0565 BTC. The $1,000 investment would be worth $1,220.96 today based on a price of $21,609.94 for Bitcoin at the time of writing.

A $1,000 investment in Ethereum at the low on June 18, 2022, could have purchased 1.1159 ETH. The $1,000 investment would be worth $1,651.61 based on a price of $1,480.07 for Ethereum at the time of writing.

The Bitcoin investment would be up 22.1% in one month and the Ethereum investment would be up 65.2%. The total $2,000 investment would be up 43.6% in exactly one month’s time.

Whether this is a short-term increase in cryptocurrency prices or the start of another rally remains to be seen.

Photo: Akif CUBUK via Shutterstock

 

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: crypto winterCryptocurrencyEducationTop StoriesMarketsGeneral