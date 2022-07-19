ñol

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Applied Blockchain Is Soaring

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 19, 2022 11:04 AM | 1 min read

Applied Blockchain Inc APLD shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it secured a five-year hosting contract with Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA

Applied Blockchain will provide comprehensive hosting services for Marathon's Bitcoin BTC/USD miners at the company's co-hosting data centers. The contract covers 200 megawatts of Bitcoin mining capacity.

Applied Blockchain also provided an operational guidance update. The company raised its fourth-quarter revenue expectations from a range of $5.7 million to $6.2 million to a range of $7 million to $7.4 million versus the estimate of $5.68 million. 

Applied Blockchain is a builder and operator of next-generation data centers across North America, which provide substantial computing power to blockchain infrastructure and support Bitcoin mining.

See Also: If You Bought The Dip In Bitcoin And Ethereum, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

APLD Price Action: Applied Blockchain has traded between $5.70 and 85 cents over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 49.1% at $1.57 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Ricardo Goncalves from Pixabay.

