Care Bears Celebrate 40th Anniversary With NFTs, New Bears

An iconic children’s brand that is known for its motto “caring is what counts” is joining the non-fungible token market in celebration of its 40th anniversary.

What Happened: Care Bears are heading to the world of Web3 for the first time with the launch of Care Bears Forever, an NFT experience in partnership with Recur. Holders of the Recur Pass will get early access to the NFT sale.

The NFT collection will launch Aug. 4 and features NFTs of existing Care Bears and “new never-before-discovered Care Bears.”

The collection will consist of 10,0000 PFPS of 10 original characters marking the entry of Care Bears Forever gameplay. The 10 characters are Cheer Bear, Grump Bear, Funshine Bear, Good Luck Bear, Love-a-Lot Bear, Bedtime Bear, Best Friend Bear, Tenderheart Bear, Birthday Bear and Wish Bear.

“Featuring all original art, Care Bears Forever will bring the positivity and huggable, loveable attributes Care Bears fans have known and loved for the past 40 years into Web3,” the release said.

Mystery prizes will be awarded to holders of Care Bear NFTs and through gameplay of Care Bears Forever. Holders can submit their Care Bear PFP into a challenge and boost the Sharing Meter and be among those who win a mystery crate.

You say Bear Market, we say Care Bear Market 🤗



It’s time to spread love and cheer because #CareBearsNFT is almost here 💖



Drop a WAGMI in the comments and tag a friend who should join us as we band together 👫 pic.twitter.com/hbvK9Agqry — Care Bears™ NFTs (@carebears_nfts) July 5, 2022

Why It’s Important: Care Bears is joining the numerous brands that are headed to the Web3 space. The brand is well-known, with a 40-year history spanning fans of different decades and generations.

“The Care Bears community is inclusive, supportive, and welcoming to all, and we’re very excited to partner with Cloudco Entertainment to bring these classic characters to Web3,” Recur CEO Zach Bruch said.

Care Bears have been featured in several television specials and series. The brand was made into a Netflix Inc NFLX series in 2015 and a series on Warner Bros. Discovery WBD unit HBO Max in 2021.

Recur has helped onboard brands like Nickelodeon, Hello Kitty, Star Trek and Paramount Global PARA PARAA into the Web3 space previously.

Courtesy photo.