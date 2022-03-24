Are You Bored & Hungry? Entrepreneur Launches Restaurant Brand With Bored Ape Yacht NFT

A new restaurant is coming to market and will be based on one of the most popular non-fungible tokens.

What Happened: Bored & Hungry is set to launch in Southern California on April 9, 2022, as the first “Bored Ape” restaurant in the world, utilizing a Bored Ape Yacht Club as the intellectual property.

Entrepreneur and Web3 enthusiast Andy Nguyen is behind the new restaurant concept.

“Bored & Hungry will be a smashburger concept powered by Trill Burgers and Beleaf Burgers — two IRL (In Real Life) concepts that Nguyen is bringing together under his Bored Ape brand,” the company said.

The restaurant will run as a “pop-up” for 90 days and could be the first of multiple locations according to Nguyen.

Bored Ape Yacht Club #6184 was purchased on March 1 for 90 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Nguyen teased plans for a restaurant based on the concept shortly after purchasing the Ape.

Bored Ape #6184 features the following traits:

Purple Background (13% of Apes)

Navy Striped Tee (3%)

Sleepy Eyes (8%)

Tan Fur (6%)

Bored Unshaven Mouth (16%)

Along with the Bored Ape, Nguyen also owns two Mutant Ape Yacht Clubs.

Ape #6184 will be featured on packaging and employee uniforms.

“You could be anywhere in the world and people will still know what a Bored Ape is,” Nguyen said. “I think this is a brand that has proven in a short amount of time that they will be a strong brand for a very long time.”

Any Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT owners are eligible for a free meal on the restaurant’s opening day.

The new restaurant is located at 2405 E. 7th St. in Long Beach, California.

Why It’s Important: Bored & Hungry is among the first individual NFTs to create a commercial brand and could be the first restaurant concept based on an individual NFT.

The restaurant said more Web3 and NFT surprises are planned for the future along with merchandise.

“Our job is to educate the public and show people that you can create a brand/business out of this IP — taking away the stigma of ‘it’s just a jpeg.’”

Nguyen said he is planning to launch other cryptocurrency-themed items for the industry using this Bored Ape restaurant as an experiment of sorts. A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ATM is expected to be located in the restaurant with Nguyen looking for ways to accept cryptocurrency as payment. No word yet on if ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) will be accepted as payment for food.

Nguyen is a successful entrepreneur with more than 10 food concepts already opened including Matte Black Coffee and Afters Ice Cream. Nguyen is also known for going viral for food creations with The Food Network labeling Nguyen the “mashup king in the food industry.”

Price Action: The floor price of Bored Ape Yacht Club is 103 ETH at the time of writing, or around $319,811.