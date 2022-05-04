Mark Cuban, Pitbull, Steve Aoki And Paris Hilton Invest In Company Bringing NFTs To Life

A mobile animation app announced new investors Wednesday as it grows its platform, bringing non-fungible tokens to life.

What Happened: Mobile app immi allows users to create animated characters based on NFTs using their facial expressions. The app, which launched Wednesday in the iOS app store from Apple Inc AAPL “brings NFTs to life in a unique way for the first time ever.” The app is available for Face ID enabled iPhones and iPads (iPhone X or higher).

Immi said using the app is similar to having an animation studio in your pocket and is “where imagination meets animation.”

“Immi’s groundbreaking technology provides an opportunity for casual creators to freely express themselves, piloting studio-quality animated characters through their iPhone in real time,” immi co-founder Josh Jenkins-Robbins said.

Jenkins-Robbins compared the company and app to Pixar, a unit of The Walt Disney Company DIS.

“Immi sparks creativity, joy and fun while allowing users to become whoever they want to be,” he said.

The app uses augmented reality to create animations that can easily be shared on social media channels and inside the metaverse.

Investors in immi include Paris Hilton, Mark Cuban, Tony Robbins, Pitbull, Steve Aoki, Gmoney and Zoom Video Communications ZM founder Eric Yuan.

Immi offers nine character genres at launch, including Bored Ape Yacht Club #1398, which is owned by the company.

Immi plans to bring thousands of additional characters into the app, including original IP, licensed IP and animated versions of popular NFTs.

Bored Ape #1398 was purchased by immi nine months ago for 9.99 Ethereum ETH/USD. The Ape features Cream Fur and a Bowler Hat, traits that are featured in 6% and 3% respectively of the 10,000 NFT collection.

Related LInk: Celebrities That Own Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs

Why It’s Important: A premiere group of NFT owners, which includes Hilton, Cuban, Gmoney, Jimmy Fallon and Snoop Dogg, can bring their own NFTs to life.

Hilton already shared her Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT becoming an animated creation via the immi app on her Twitter account.

“I love how immi puts the power of creativity in the hands of creators and brings such unique utility to NFTs,” Hilton said.

The immi wallet owns a Mutant Ape Yacht Club, an Adam Bomb Squad, an Adidas Original and several My Pet Hooligan NFTs that could later be featured on the app.

Photo: Courtesy of immi.io