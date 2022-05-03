Gift Goat VeeFriends Holders Getting Exclusive Johnnie Walker And VeeCon Experience: Here Are The Details

Holders of certain NFTs from a Gary Vaynerchuk backed project are getting an exclusive offering from a leading liquor brand.

What Happened: VaynerNFT announced a partnership with Johnnie Walker, a brand owned by Diageo Plc DEO.

The exclusive offering will be available to holders of the “Gift Goat” NFT within the VeeFriends collection from Gary Vee.

“Today, Johnnie Walker, the most popular Scotch Whisky brand in the world, steps into Web3 through an elevated partnership with Gary Vaynerchuk’s NFT project, VeeFriends.

Holders will also get a special experience at VeeCon, the world’s first NFT-ticketed conference set to happened live in Minnesota May 19 through May 22.

There are 555 Gift Goat NFTs, which unlock 18 unique luxury gifting experiences over a three-year period. The floor price on the Gift Goat NFT is 32.3 Ethereum ETH/USD.

“Anybody that knows me knows that I grew up in the liquor industry. So if somebody told 22-year-old Gary that his NFT/IP project would be collaborating with the iconic Johnnie Walker Blue Bottle, he would’ve fallen off his chair,” Vaynerchuk said.

Vaynerchuk called it a monumental day in his journey with VeeFriends.

Why It’s Important: The partnership between VaynerNFT and Diageo could be one of several from the liquor company.

“Through Web3 initiatives, Diageo will continue to broaden the way people can enjoy rare spirits offerings and experiences wherever they are in the world,” the company said.

This marks the first move by the Johnnie Walker brand into the Web3 space.

“Web3 offers Diageo an opportunity to meet new communities and customers where they are in culture,” Diageo Senior Vice President Sophie Kelly said. “It also offers an exciting new space to provide spirits enthusiasts with access to the most rare and collectible spirits in our portfolio.”

VaynerNFT has helped bring several major companies into the world of NFTs and Web3 with previous partnerships with Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD and PepsiCo PEP.

VaynerNFT President Avery Akkineni highlighted the importance of the collaboration between a big brand entering the Web3 space while also staying “core to its values.”

“This is an outstanding example of the power of collaborations that can be brought to life by NFTs by the world’s leading brands and creators,” Akkineni said.