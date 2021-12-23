VeeCon 2022: Here Are The Dates And Speakers For The Coachella Of NFTs
An upcoming NFT conference that will be held in 2022 for select owners of a popular NFT collection announced its first list of speakers and dates recently.
What Happened: The inaugural VeeCon 2022 will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota May 19-22, 2022.
The event will be held for all owners of VeeFriends NFTs. This will be the first NFT-ticketed conference in the world. The event is set to be held for three straight years of 2022, 2023 and 2024 for all VeeFriends holders.
The floor price on VeeFriends is 9.8 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) at the time of writing, or around $39,000.
The event is called “a real-life demonstration of NFT smart contract technology in action” and an “un-conference” for NFT enthusiasts.
Those attending the conference will get to hear from speakers, participate in panels and get musical entertainment. VeeFriends creator and CEO Gary Vaynerchuk (aka Gary Vee) announced the first round of speakers for the event.
“We are getting closer to throwing the conference I always dreamt of. I am here to leverage my career and my relationships to bring the world’s greatest speakers and influencers to this conference & the VeeFriends community next May,” Vaynerchuk said.
Additional speakers and artists are expected to be announced in the future.
The VeeCon Speakers: The initial lineup of speakers for VeeCon 2022 features NFT artists and creators, entrepreneurs, public figures, athletes and musical entertainers.
Here is the current lineup:
- !II Mind – Grammy Winning Producer
- Andy Chorlian – Co-founder of Fractional
- Banks – Founder FaZe Clan
- Beeple – Artist
- Becks – NFT Analyst, Cool Cats
- Charli D’Amelio – Social Media Phenomenon
- Clon – Founder, Artist Cool Cats
- Danny Cole – Creator, Creature World
- Deepak Chopra – Founder of Chopra Global & The Chopra Foundation
- Dixie D’Amelio – Social Media Megastar, Singer
- Drew Austin – Red Pill Ventures Fund
- Elu – Founder, Creative Director Cool Cats
- Erick Calderon – Founder, CEO Art Blocks
- Franky Aguilar – Artist, Founder Sup Ducks
- Isaac “Drift” Wright – Artist
- Jade “MUMBOT” Kuei – Artist, Creator MUMBOT World
- Jaiden “JASTI” Stipp – Artist
- Jesse Itzler – CEO, Founder
- Jim McNelis – CEO Nameless
- John Orion Young – Artist JOYWORLD
- Kevin Rose – True Ventures
- Kevin Smith – Writer, Director
- Lady Phoenix – Founder, CEO Universe Contemporary
- Liam Payne – Singer
- Lisa Mayer – CEO My Social Canvas, Co-founder Boss Beauties
- Logan Paul – Entertainer, Boxer
- Maliha Abidi – Artist, Founder Women Rise
- Matt Higgins – Entrepreneur, Co-founder RSE Ventures
- Micah Johnson – Creator Aku
- Michael Lazerow – Entrepreneur
- Mila Kunis – Producer, Actress
- Nadine Abdel Ghaffar – Founder of Art D’Egypte
- Pablo Stanley – Artist, Co-founder Robotos
- Pplpleasr – Artist
- “Rizzle” – Advisor
- Sara Baumann – Artist, Founder Women and Weapons
- Sian Morson – Artist
- Swan Sit – Queen of Clubhouse
- Tom Bilyeu – Co-founder, CEO Impact Theory Studios
- Tom Sachs – Artist, Founder Tom Sachs Rocket Factory
- Tony Herrera – Creator Ether Cards
- William Allen – VP at Adobe
- Yam Karkai – Co-founder, Artist World of Women
Hear thoughts on what getting invited to VeeCon 2022 and how it is the Coachella of NFTs from Pablo Stanley in the interview below.
