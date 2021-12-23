VeeCon 2022: Here Are The Dates And Speakers For The Coachella Of NFTs

An upcoming NFT conference that will be held in 2022 for select owners of a popular NFT collection announced its first list of speakers and dates recently.

What Happened: The inaugural VeeCon 2022 will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota May 19-22, 2022.

The event will be held for all owners of VeeFriends NFTs. This will be the first NFT-ticketed conference in the world. The event is set to be held for three straight years of 2022, 2023 and 2024 for all VeeFriends holders.

The floor price on VeeFriends is 9.8 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) at the time of writing, or around $39,000.

The event is called “a real-life demonstration of NFT smart contract technology in action” and an “un-conference” for NFT enthusiasts.

Those attending the conference will get to hear from speakers, participate in panels and get musical entertainment. VeeFriends creator and CEO Gary Vaynerchuk (aka Gary Vee) announced the first round of speakers for the event.

“We are getting closer to throwing the conference I always dreamt of. I am here to leverage my career and my relationships to bring the world’s greatest speakers and influencers to this conference & the VeeFriends community next May,” Vaynerchuk said.

Additional speakers and artists are expected to be announced in the future.

The VeeCon Speakers: The initial lineup of speakers for VeeCon 2022 features NFT artists and creators, entrepreneurs, public figures, athletes and musical entertainers.

Here is the current lineup:

!II Mind – Grammy Winning Producer

Andy Chorlian – Co-founder of Fractional

Banks – Founder FaZe Clan

Beeple – Artist

Becks – NFT Analyst, Cool Cats

Charli D’Amelio – Social Media Phenomenon

Clon – Founder, Artist Cool Cats

Danny Cole – Creator, Creature World

Deepak Chopra – Founder of Chopra Global & The Chopra Foundation

Dixie D’Amelio – Social Media Megastar, Singer

Drew Austin – Red Pill Ventures Fund

Elu – Founder, Creative Director Cool Cats

Erick Calderon – Founder, CEO Art Blocks

Franky Aguilar – Artist, Founder Sup Ducks

Isaac “Drift” Wright – Artist

Jade “MUMBOT” Kuei – Artist, Creator MUMBOT World

Jaiden “JASTI” Stipp – Artist

Jesse Itzler – CEO, Founder

Jim McNelis – CEO Nameless

John Orion Young – Artist JOYWORLD

Kevin Rose – True Ventures

Kevin Smith – Writer, Director

Lady Phoenix – Founder, CEO Universe Contemporary

Liam Payne – Singer

Lisa Mayer – CEO My Social Canvas, Co-founder Boss Beauties

Logan Paul – Entertainer, Boxer

Maliha Abidi – Artist, Founder Women Rise

Matt Higgins – Entrepreneur, Co-founder RSE Ventures

Micah Johnson – Creator Aku

Michael Lazerow – Entrepreneur

Mila Kunis – Producer, Actress

Nadine Abdel Ghaffar – Founder of Art D’Egypte

Pablo Stanley – Artist, Co-founder Robotos

Pplpleasr – Artist

“Rizzle” – Advisor

Sara Baumann – Artist, Founder Women and Weapons

Sian Morson – Artist

Swan Sit – Queen of Clubhouse

Tom Bilyeu – Co-founder, CEO Impact Theory Studios

Tom Sachs – Artist, Founder Tom Sachs Rocket Factory

Tony Herrera – Creator Ether Cards

William Allen – VP at Adobe

Yam Karkai – Co-founder, Artist World of Women

Hear thoughts on what getting invited to VeeCon 2022 and how it is the Coachella of NFTs from Pablo Stanley in the interview below.