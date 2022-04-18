VeeFriends Series 2 Launch Date And Price Announced: How You Can Mint Gary Vee's New NFT

The next evolution of a successful non-fungible token from Gary Vee is launching this month. Here are the details on VeeFriends Series 2.

What Happened: Gary Vaynerchuk (aka Gary Vee) announced the launch of VeeFriends Series 2, a follow-up to the successful 2021 collection VeeFriends.

VeeFriends Series 2 will include 15 new characters as part of the VeeFriends universe and updates versions of popular characters from Series 1. All VeeFriends characters were created and drawn by Vee. A total of 251 characters with different backgrounds and poses will be part of Series 2.

The collection size for VeeFriends Series 2 is 55,555 tokens.

All holders of VeeFriends Series 1 get a free mint of Series 2.

The public mint for Series 2 will happen on April 25 at a mint cost equivalent to $995 in Ethereum ETH/USD.

The supply for Series 2 will consist of:

Friends List: 32,000

Series 1 Free Claim: 10,255

Public Mint: 10,000

15 New Characters: 3,300

The character artwork for Series 2 will not be revealed until the public mint period is over.

Some of the Friends List and new character claims come from those who bought copies of a book that Vee wrote and sold with the promise that those who bought 12 copies of the book would get a future reward.

“VeeFriends continues to be the culmination of so many things that I’d like to see in the world,” Vee said. “The positive human traits that I think need to grow, and my continuation of passion in building an intellectual property in perpetuity.”

A portion of the funds raised from royalties on VeeFriends Series 2 will be donated to charities that Vee supports. VeeFriends will also donate to DAOs that benefit from renewable energy and carbon offsets to offset the environmental impact from the minting.

Why It’s Important: Vee is well-known in the NFT community, and VeeFriends has delivered utility and valuation to early backers of the collection.

VeeFriends has a floor price of 9.99 ETH, or around $30,260, significantly ahead of the original dutch auction price that started at 2.5 ETH. Holders of the first series now get a free claim on Series 2 and were also airdropped tickets to VeeCon, an upcoming NFT conference in May in Minnesota — dubbed the Coachella of NFTs.

VeeFriends has also built out as a brand with collaborations with several well-known companies including UNO, a brand of Mattel Inc MAT.

“We are on track to achieve what I had envisioned for VeeFriends, and we will continue to create real-life value through these NFTs. I am excited for what’s to come and for the opportunity to grow this amazing community even more,” Vee said.

VeeFriends has a total volume traded of over $159 million ranking the project as one of the most successful of all time.

The VeeFriends Discord channel, which is open to all, has over 341,000 members and is the largest NFT-specific Discord community.

“You thought it was 4-year-old sketches…I thought it was 44 years of developing a world and a top ten intellectual property … I’ll see you all in 2049,” Vee tweeted previously.

Price Action: The floor price on VeeFriends Series 2 is 1.165 ETH, or around $3,528.85 at press time.

Photo courtesy: VeeFriends