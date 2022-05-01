QQQ
Mark Cuban And Elon Musk Believe Dogecoin Could Defeat Twitter's Spam Bots: Here's How

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 1, 2022 3:33 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Brief
  • Billionaire Mark Cuban suggests using Dogecoin to reduce bots on Twitter.
  • Elon Musk says it's "not a bad idea," after previously calling for the defeat of spambots.

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk continues to show his support for Dogecoin DOGE/USD.  

In a recent tweet, Billionaire investor Mark Cuban suggested using Dogecoin to authenticate Twitter Inc TWTR users and reduce the amount of bot-driven spam on the site. 

Seconding his thought, Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus said he liked Cuban's idea. 

Musk responded to Markus, saying it was a good idea. 

Earlier in April, Musk suggested that people who sign up for the Twitter Blue service should pay significantly less than the current $2.99 and should be able to pay in the local currency. 

Musk proposed an option to pay with DOGE and asked Twitter users for their views.

Last week, Musk said that if his takeover bid for the social media platform is successful, "we will defeat the spam bots or die trying!" 

Photo: Created with an image from Steve Jurvetson on Flickr

