Mark Cuban And Elon Musk Believe Dogecoin Could Defeat Twitter's Spam Bots: Here's How

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk continues to show his support for Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

In a recent tweet, Billionaire investor Mark Cuban suggested using Dogecoin to authenticate Twitter Inc TWTR users and reduce the amount of bot-driven spam on the site.

We add an optimistic roll up to Doge Everyone puts up 1 doge for unlimited posts. If anyone contests a post and humans confirm it's spam, they get the spammer's Doge. Spammer has to post 100x more Doge If it's not spam,the contestor loses their Doge. DogeDAO FTW ! 🚀🚀🚀 https://t.co/m6jiDve3AF — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 1, 2022

Seconding his thought, Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus said he liked Cuban's idea.

i like this https://t.co/5qPjyf5fbK — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 1, 2022

Musk responded to Markus, saying it was a good idea.

Not a bad idea — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2022

Earlier in April, Musk suggested that people who sign up for the Twitter Blue service should pay significantly less than the current $2.99 and should be able to pay in the local currency.

Musk proposed an option to pay with DOGE and asked Twitter users for their views.

Last week, Musk said that if his takeover bid for the social media platform is successful, "we will defeat the spam bots or die trying!"

