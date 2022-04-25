Hodlnaut Launches Birthday Promo Allowing Both New And Existing Users To Earn Crypto

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

In celebration of its third anniversary, crypto-lending platform Hodlnaut is releasing two campaigns to allow users to earn bonuses.

If you’ve been following Hodlnaut’s journey closely, you’ll know this isn’t the first time the company has launched a loyalty program. In fact, the company launched a Valentine's Day campaign and Content Creation Contest in the last couple of months that saw its users get free merchandise and cryptocurrency.

This time, Hodlnaut is allowing both new and existing users to earn bonuses with an exclusive promo code when new deposits are made. It is also celebrating the launch of two new tokens – TerraUSD UST/USD and Terra LUNA/USD – by granting two users the chance to receive up to $1,000 of UST and LUNA each.

Birthday Promo Code: Steps And Rewards

To engage in the promo competition, users must input the promo code HPYBDY before making the qualifying deposit. Users are also only allowed to deposit in a single transaction to qualify for the bonus and no exemptions will be made for those who make multiple transactions. The respective tiers and qualifying deposits are as follows:

Hodlnaut outlines the following steps to complete the process on its website:

Go to the Settings page and you will notice a section titled “Promo Code.” Enter HPYBDY into the field and click Apply. Once applied, a success message will show whether the code is activated successfully. If it has been activated before, an error message will be shown. Deposit any supported crypto-assets according to one of the tiers above to be eligible for the respective bonus amount. Hold your new account balance, including the qualifying deposit, for 16 consecutive weeks without making any withdrawals.

Hodlnaut also outlines the following steps to complete the process on its mobile app:

Go to your profile by tapping on the square icon in the top right-hand corner. Click on Account and Security. Tap on Promo Code to input the code HPYBDY. Once applied, a success message will show whether the code is activated successfully. If it has been activated before, an error message will be shown. Deposit any supported crypto-assets according to one of the tiers above to be eligible for the respective bonus amount. Hold your new account balance, including the qualifying deposit, for 16 consecutive weeks without making any withdrawals.

This campaign ends at 11:59 p.m. on May 15.

#HodlLunatics Giveaway: Steps And Rewards

In line with the launch of two new assets TerraUSD and Terra, Hodlnaut presents the #HodlLunatics Giveaway where two users have a chance to win $1,000 worth of UST and LUNA each.

Hodlnaut provides the following steps to engage in the giveaway:

Sign up for a Hodlnaut account here. Proceed to complete the know your customer (KYC) verification process. Once you have signed up for an account and passed the KYC verification process, head to this page to input your email address. The giveaway ends May 4, and winners will be chosen at random and announced on May 9 on Hodlnaut’s social media platforms.

To increase your odds of winning, complete additional entries. New entry methods will be revealed on Hodlnaut’s social media platforms.

About Hodlnaut

Hodlnaut is a crypto-based interest and loan financial services company with a mission to help investors get the most out of their cryptocurrency investments.

Hodlnaut operates in a niche space in the crypto world. Instead of building exchanges like Coinbase Global Inc. COIN or running mining operations like Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. MARA, Hodlnaut is focused on creating passive income streams for cryptocurrency investors.

With more than 10,000 users and $500 million in assets, Hodlnaut reports that it has received an in-principle approval (IPA) for a Major Payment Institution License in Singapore from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act (PS Act) for its Token Swap feature. The firm is also a certified Fintech by the Singapore Fintech Association, an accreditation recognized by the MAS.

Photo by Worldspectrum on Pexels