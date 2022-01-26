Crypto-Lending Platform Hodlnaut Hosts Content Creation Contest – Winners Get Free Crypto And Cool Gifts

Photo by Kanchanara on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Adding to its list of creative initiatives, crypto-lending company Hodlnaut has announced its latest project: the Content Creation Contest.

“If you enjoy creating crypto-related content or simply want to share your knowledge and personal experience on crypto, we’ve prepared a fun and exciting contest to let you unleash your creativity,” says the company.

From Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. (GMT+8) to Feb. 3 at 11:59 pm, Hodlnaut will accept and review entries for its Content Creation Contest and assign up to 2,000 USD Coins (CRYPTO: USDC) in prizes.

All you need to do is plan, create and post content on your social media account.

How it Works

To participate in the contest, entrants must post content onto one or more of these platforms: Twitter Inc. (NASDAQ:TWTR), Medium, Publish0x, Hive, TikTok, Youtube, and Instagram.

Hodlnaut details the following instructions for a correct entry:

Plan out content on the topic: “How I Earn Passive Income.” Remember, you can be as creative as possible. Post on any of the seven distribution channels listed above. Follow and tag Hodlnaut’s corresponding social media account. Each posted content must include the following hashtags: #Hodlnaut and #HODLwithHodlnaut. Once the content is published, head over to this Google Form to submit your entry.

Entry methods vary slightly depending on the social media platform. Please visit the Hodlnaut page for specific instructions.

More With Discord

Another mode of entry to earn additional rewards is via Discord. You can upload the same content to Hodlnaut’s Discord channel under the server named Content Creation Contest. You will then be able to earn Discord points where you can do other tasks to accumulate more points.

Once enough points are earned, drop an email to changteck@hodlnaut.com to redeem them for crypto rewards that will be credited to your Hodlnaut account or exclusive merchandise. Redemptions will be credited within 7 to 10 working days of sending the email.

Discord participation requirements are listed below:

Entrants must have public social media profiles.

Unlimited submissions are allowed but only three submissions per user will be considered for points on Discord on a weekly basis.

Each submission via Discord offers 500 points.

For more information on participation via Discord, check out the rules and instructions here.

Prize Breakdown:

1st prize: 200 USDC each (4 winners)

2nd prize: 150 USDC each (4 winners)

3rd prize: 100 USDC each (4 winners)

Consolation Prize: 50 USDC each (4 winners)

Discord Points and Prizes:

20,000 points for 10 USDC (capped at 2 redemptions per month)

20,000 points for a Hodlnaut fidget spinner

40,000 points for a Hodlnaut notebook

100,000 points for a Hodlnaut t-shirt

300,000 points for a Hodlnaut hoodie

Before participating, please ensure you’ve read the requirements for the platform and the requirements for the contest in full. Both are available here.

Hodlnaut is excited to see what you can do.

About Hodlnaut

Hodlnaut is a crypto-based interest and loan financial services company with a mission to help investors get the most out of their cryptocurrency investments. Hodlnaut provides investors with some of the most competitive interest rates in the cryptocurrency world, some of which amount to an annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 12.73%.

Hodlnaut operates in a niche space in the crypto world. Instead of building exchanges like Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) or running mining operations like Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), Hodlnaut is focused on creating passive income streams for cryptocurrency investors.

With more than 10,000 users and $500 million in assets, Hodlnaut aims to become the first regulated entity in Singapore within the crypto lending and borrowing space and is undergoing the license application process under the Payment Services Act of 2019.

