Hodlnaut Reports Rewards With Stables Deposit Rush This Valentine's Day

Photo by Hodlnaut

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Crypto-lending platform Hodlnaut recently announced its newest campaign, Stables Deposit Rush, this Valentine’s Day.

In its latest reward program, Hodlnaut is offering customers the opportunity to earn additional rewards of up to $310 when they deposit fresh funds into their Hodlnaut accounts.

“The Hodlnaut team is always grateful for all users who have given us continuous support. As such, we are constantly finding new ways to offer additional rewards with our campaigns and giveaways, and of course, it’s no different this time around,” the company said.

“To celebrate Valentine’s Day, we have launched an exclusive Stables Deposit Rush Program to reward our users with upsized bonuses when they deposit new, fresh funds with us! Can’t wait to get started on earning attractive rewards? Ahead, we give a rundown of what to know.

And P.S: You’ll never find a love as stable as this with our Stables Deposit Rush!”

How it Works:

To participate, you must make additional deposits to be eligible for the bonus rewards. This will begin at 8 p.m. GMT Feb. 14 and end 11:59 p.m. GMT Feb. 20. You will then be required to hold your funds, which includes your balance at the point of the campaign announcement and the new deposited amount, for 16 consecutive weeks.

Tiered Rewards For Deposits:

Deposit $5,000 in stablecoins to receive $30 in equivalent stablecoin

Deposit $10,000 in stablecoins to receive $100 in equivalent stablecoin

Deposit $15,000 in stablecoins to receive $180 in equivalent stablecoin

Requirements To Be Eligible For The Bonus Payouts:

You must have an existing Hodlnaut account. If you do not have an account, sign up here.

Each user is entitled to one redemption per tier only.

You will be allowed to stack your bonuses in one lump sum deposit. If you deposited $30,000 worth of USDC, you would be able to receive a $310 bonus.

Input your Hodlnaut email address, Hodlnaut unique referral link, Hodlnaut deposit address, transaction ID, and a screenshot of proof into the Google Docs form here to be eligible for the rewards.

You must successfully submit your entry on Google Forms during the campaign period to be eligible to earn the bonus. Submissions not tracked by the Hodlnaut team will not qualify for the bonus.

If you withdraw any amount on the day of the announcement or during the 16-week lockup period, you will be disqualified from the program.

You must deposit fresh funds from 8 pm GMT Feb. 14 onwards. Deposits made before 8 pm GMT Feb. 14 will not be accepted.

Fresh funds are defined as completely new funds that have not been deposited into your Hodlnaut account before. Withdrawing previous balances from your account and depositing the funds back is not considered fresh funds.

Your account balance on the date of the announcement (read: 8 p.m. GMT Feb. 14) must also be maintained throughout the 16-week lockup period from the date of your deposit to qualify for the bonus.

You will be required to hold the entire amount — including the balance you had before depositing and the deposited amount -— for 16 consecutive weeks to be eligible for the bonus payouts.

Once you are compliant with the rules, the bonus will only be credited to your Hodlnaut account after 16 consecutive weeks from the date of deposit.

The Stables Deposit Rush is subject to Hodlnaut’s terms and conditions (T&Cs) and campaign T&Cs on the Google Form. The Hodlnaut team will perform routine checks to ensure no funds are withdrawn during the campaign period.

About Hodlnaut

Hodlnaut is a crypto-based interest and loan financial services company with a mission to help investors get the most out of their cryptocurrency investments. Hodlnaut looks to provide investors with competitive interest rates, some of which amount to an annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 12.73%.

Hodlnaut operates in a niche space in the crypto world. Instead of building exchanges like Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) or running mining operations like Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), Hodlnaut is focused on creating passive income streams for cryptocurrency investors.

With more than 10,000 users and $500 million in assets, Hodlnaut aims to become the first regulated entity in Singapore within the crypto lending and borrowing space and is undergoing the license application process under the Payment Services Act of 2019.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.