Why JD.Com Shares Are Falling

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
April 20, 2022 3:49 PM | 1 min read

Shares of Chinese companies, including JD.Com Inc JD, are trading lower, possibly on continued weakness amid COVID-19 concerns in China, which have led to lockdown measures and caused economic uncertainty. 

The COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai and other parts of China has weighed on the broader Chinese economy and Chinese stocks in April. The IMF also recently downgraded China’s growth forecast to 4.4% from 4.8%, citing pain from its coronavirus restrictions.

JD.com is China's second- largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, JD.Com has a 52-week high of $92.69 and a 52-week low of $41.56.

