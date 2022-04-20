What's Going On With Meta Platforms Stock?

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) shares are trading significantly lower Wednesday. Several Nasdaq stocks are moving lower, led by Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), which reported a decline in its subscriber base.

Citigroup upgraded Meta from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating and raised the price target from $258 to $300.

On Tuesday, JMP Securities analyst Ronald Josey maintained Meta with a Market Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $265 on increasing competition and privacy concerns around Facebook.

Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett on Tuesday initiated coverage on Meta with a Neutral rating and announced a $228 price target.

Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link noted that she has been adding to Facebook ahead of earnings next week.

Meta is scheduled to announce its first-quarter financial results after the market closes on April 27, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

FB 52-Week Range: $185.82 - $384.33

The stock was down 7.49% at $201.04 at time of publication.

Photo: geralt from Pixabay.