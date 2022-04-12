Shiba Inu Rallies 35% After Robinhood Listing

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its price spike after being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday.

What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB rallied 35% to an intra-day high of $0.00002977 after Robinhood announced that it had finally listed the meme-based cryptocurrency.

At the time of writing, SHIB was still up by 20% over a 24-hour period and was trading around $0.00002671. The meme token saw a 440% surge in daily trading volume which exceeded $4 billion at press time.

The massive uptick in trading volume made SHIB the most traded cryptocurrency over the last day, excluding Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and stablecoins.

We listed SHIB. What will you comment now? — Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) April 12, 2022

Robinhood appears to have finally answered the calls to list SHIB from a plethora of users. As of December 2021, a public petition to list SHIB had garnered over 540,000 individual signatures.

The meme-coin has now been listed on almost every major platform, including Coinbase Global Inc COIN, and is accepted by major retailers like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC and Newegg Commerce Inc NEGG.