Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 1% lower over 24 hours at $0.1395 in the early hours of Tuesday morning as a key rival cryptocurrency saw a bullish signal.

DOGE was volatile at press time along with major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 0.3% to $1.87 trillion.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -1% 24-hour against Bitcoin 1.26% 24-hour against Ethereum -0.79% 7-day -11.97% 30-day 22.9% YTD performance -19%

The Doge Factors

Rival meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was listed on Robinhood alongside three other cryptocurrencies early Tuesday. SHIB traded 16.5% higher at the time of writing.

was listed on Robinhood alongside three other cryptocurrencies early Tuesday. SHIB traded 16.5% higher at the time of writing. DOGE was among the most mentioned coins at press time, according to Cointrendz data. The three most mentioned coins were Bitcoin , Polygon , and XRP .

, , and . The 24-hour trading volume for DOGE fell 29% to $1.3 billion at press time, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Coinglass data showed that $7 million worth of DOGE futures were liquidated in the past 24 hours as the meme cryptocurrency fell in value.

Mr. Beast Owns Meme Phone Number

YouTuber Mr. Beast said on Twitter that he owns the phone number 69-420. Both numbers are often tweeted about by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO and DOGE bull Elon Musk. While 69 has sexual connotations, 420 is associated with cannabis culture.

I now own the phone number 69-420 lol — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 11, 2022

Dogecoin On The Web

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus advanced two reasons why cryptocurrencies are crashing currently. He said it could be due to the fact that people are “doing taxes” and the IRS only takes fiat or because of the usual reason: i don’t know (idk).

crypto is either crashing because



1) people are doing taxes and realizing the IRS only takes fiat

2) the usual reason: idk lol ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 11, 2022

The Dogecoin Foundation shared a blog post by the developers of RadioDoge project which uses cheaply and widely available radio technology combined with Starlink satellite network to enable wide scale access to Dogecoin network for people outside the traditional internet infrastructure.

RadioDoge is still a largely volunteer-driven and privately financed/supported project, but Michi and Tim's post makes clear why it is so close to our hearts and fits well within our vision of what Dogecoin can enable. — Dogecoin Foundation (@DogecoinFdn) April 11, 2022

