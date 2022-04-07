Solana NFTs Are Live On OpenSea: Here Are The Details And Some Early Profiled Collections

Less than two weeks after announcing Solana NFTs were coming to NFT marketplace OpenSea, they are officially here and ready to be bought and sold.

What Happened: OpenSea has rolled out Solana SOL/USD NFTs on its platform, complementing this leading NFT marketplace primarily used for Ethereum ETH/USD-based NFTs.

“Solana’s low gas fees and fast transaction speeds make NFTs accessible to all. And, on OpenSea, you don’t have to choose between liquidity and control — when you list, your NFTs stay in your wallet until they’re sold,” the landing page says.

OpenSea reports that a transaction on the Solana blockchain uses less energy than two searches on Google, the popular search engine owned by Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL.

Account-holders will need separate accounts for their Ethereum and Solana NFTs, according to the company’s FAQs.

Related Link: How To Buy NFTs

Solana NFTs: OpenSea reports that a limited number of collections on the Solana blockchain are available at launch with more to be added in the coming months.

A trailer from OpenSea announced the addition of Solana NFTs featuring popular collections Solana Monkey Business, Degenerate Ape Academy, Aurory, Boryoku Dragonz and Catalina Whale Mixer.

Solana Monkey Business is considered by many to be the top Solana NFT project and was responsible for inspiring the first Solana DAO. The collection of 5,000 NFTs has a floor price of 259 SOL ($30,243) at the time of writing, up from 242 SOL ($27,486) at the time of the OpenSea Solana announcement.

The OpenSea Solana NFT landing page currently profiles three collections.

Degenerate Ape Academy: A collection of 10,000 apes, a $135 million market cap and a floor price of 93 SOL.

Portals: “Your place in the metaverse.” The collection invites holders to build, chat, play and collect right in their browsers. The floor price is 68 SOL.

Frakt: The first generative art collection on the Solana blockchain, 3.3 SOL floor price.

A greeting on the website Thursday could indicate demand for Solana NFTs from users.

“Solana is experiencing a demand influx causing intermittent downtime,” the site says.

Solana is the second-largest NFT blockchain behind Ethereum, with a market capitalization on projects of $1.5 billion, according to Decrypt. Data from Metaplex, which will power the Solana NFT marketplace for OpenSea, highlights more than three million wallets hold Solana NFTs and $2.2 billion in sales have been made for Solana NFTs since July 2021.

OpenSea’s rollout of Solana NFTs comes ahead of a planned and highly anticipated launch of the Coinbase NFT marketplace from Coinbase Global Inc COIN, which has millions of people on the waitlist.

SOL Price Action: Solana is down 8.43% to $115.83 on Thursday morning at publication. Solana has traded between $19.14 and $260.06 over the last 52-weeks and saw a recent surge to $142.52 on the heels of the OpenSea announcement.

Photo: Solana