OpenSea Announces Solana NFTs Coming Soon: Here Are The Details And Timeline

Leading non-fungible token marketplace OpenSea shared a video Tuesday confirming NFTs on a leading blockchain are headed to the platform. Here’s the latest.

What Happened: In a post titled “the best kept secret in web3,” OpenSea confirmed Solana SOL/USD NFTs are coming to the platform in April. The news comes after months of rumors that OpenSea would add Solana and NFTs from other non-Ethereum blockchains.

A teaser trailer showed some top Solana NFTs and answered the popular question “wen Solana.” The video has 315,000 views in the first four hours of posting on Twitter Inc TWTR.

NFT collections featured in the trailer were Solana Monkey Business, Degenerate Ape Academy, Aurory, Boryoku Dragonz and Catalina Whale Mixer.

The best kept secret in web3🤣 pic.twitter.com/xuZn64cZ4U — OpenSea (@opensea) March 29, 2022

Why It’s Important: While Ethereum ETH/USD-based NFTs have dominated the market and are the main collections on OpenSea, other blockchains like Solana and others are seeing growth leading to calls for OpenSea to diversify.

The news from OpenSea was well received by Solana projects and fans of Solana NFTs.

“We are setting sail monkees!” Solana Monkey Business tweeted.

Solana Monkey Business is considered by many to be the top Solana NFT project and was responsible for inspiring the first Solana DAO. The collection of 5,000 NFTs has a floor price of 242 SOL at the time of writing, or around $27,486.

Solana is the second largest NFT blockchain behind Ethereum, with a market capitalization on projects of $1.5 billion, according to Decrypt. Solana is the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap at $36.9 billion compared to Ethereum in second place at a $411.5 billion valuation.

OpenSea was valued at $13.3 billion in a recent funding round. The move comes after OpenSea was valued at $1.5 billion and $10 billion in July and November 2021 respectively.

The platform saw trading volume of more than $5 billion in January.

News of OpenSea’s integration with Solana NFTs comes as cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global Inc COIN is nearing its launch of an NFT marketplace that has over three million people on a waitlist.