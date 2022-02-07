Coinbase NFT Marketplace Nears Launch With Company Update: What You Need To Know

byChris Katje
February 7, 2022 4:49 pm
Millions of people on the waitlist for the highly anticipated NFT marketplace launch from Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) were greeted with an email Monday that said “It’s almost here.”

What Happened: Coinbase sent out an email highlighting its upcoming NFT marketplace and providing some tips to get people ready for the launch.

“Get ready to create, collect and connect,” the email reads.

The email said the marketplace will launch “very, very soon.”

Found in the email are guides from Coinbase VP Sanchan Saxena on how to create a Coinbase NFT account and how you will be able to buy NFTs using the future platform.

A partnership with Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was also highlighted in the email that will let people buy NFTs with their credit card.

Related Link: Coinbase Q3 Earnings Highlights 

Why It’s Important: Coinbase highlights the ability to change a profile on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to a verified NFT from a crypto wallet, something that Coinbase could take part in.

Opensea is seeing record volume to start the 2022 year, signaling continued increase in non-fungible tokens. 

Coinbase has over 2 million people signed up for the NFT marketplace, compared to around 600,000 on the OpenSea platform. 

Coinbase is set to report quarterly earnings Feb. 24 after market close, which could make the launch of its marketplace prior to earnings a major event.

COIN Price Action: COIN shares gained 5.81% Monday, closing at $205.74. 

Photo courtesy of Coinbase. 

