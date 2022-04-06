No, Elon Musk Didn't Just Ask Mark Zuckerberg If He Could Buy Facebook

Elon Musk made headlines this week with the public revealing he was the largest shareholder in Twitter Inc TWTR. The news likely ends there and contrary to what some are sharing, Musk is not thinking of buying another social media company.

What Happened: A verified Facebook account showing as Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted a comment to Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder and CEO of Facebook, which is now a unit of Meta Platforms FB.

The poster asks Zuckerberg if they can buy Facebook.

Unfortunately for Meta Platforms investors hoping for a rise in the value of shares, the post is fake.

Elon Musk hasn’t finished yet pic.twitter.com/zBQxPF8iBq — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) April 6, 2022

Some wised up to the account being fake and left bad reviews bringing the page to a 3.6-star rating out of five stars, which could help in the process of Facebook removing it.

Related Link: Elon Musk Discloses 9.2% Stake In Twitter Weeks After Criticizing Algorith: What You Need To Know

Why It’s Important: Prior to purchasing a stake in Twitter, Musk was noted as a fan of the platform and an active user. The odds of Musk buying Facebook also appear minimal based on his past comments.

Musk has spoken out publicly against Facebook several times and noted that he nor Tesla have an account on the platform.

The two most recent posts mention joining a Telegram account for free tips on cryptocurrency and a post about SpaceX using a Dogecoin DOGE/USD logo on a Falcon rocket and giving away Ethereum ETH/USD and Bitcoin BTC/USD to celebrate, with links that are meant to scam unsuspecting users.

Twitter faces a similar problem with cryptocurrency scams with people using verified accounts and pretending to be Musk and others, something many users are hoping ends with Musk now a member of the Twitter Board of Directors.

Photo: Courtesy of Eirik Solheim and Daniel Oberhaus on Flickr