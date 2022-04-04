Dennis Rodman NFTs Are Coming—And Yes, They Will Feature Colorful Hair

One of the most well-known and controversial NBA players of all time is launching a non-fungible token collection that will focus on something he is known for: wild and ever-changing hair color.

What Happened: Former NBA player and five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman is launching a collection of NFTs called Rodman’s Barber Shop.

Each NFT will feature a different Rodman hairstyle, with many resembling looks he featured during his time in the NBA.

Rodman partnered with Jeff Hood and Sophie Watts of Metacurio for the launch.

“Rodman’s Barbershop is a unique way to celebrate his own personal style and creativity which is something that will always be part of the legacy of Dennis Rodman,” Hood said.

The NFTs will be released on April 11 on OpenSea at a price point of around $175. The collection will feature a total of 5,000 to 7,000 NFTs.

More details will be shared leading up to the mint in the official Discord and on social media outlets.

Related Link: How To Buy NFTs

Why It’s Important: Rodman played 911 games in the NBA averaging 7.3 points per game and 13.1 rebounds per game. Rodman led the league in rebounding for seven straight seasons and is considered one of the greatest rebounders of all time.

Rodman was part of two NBA championship teams with the Detroit Pistons and three championship teams with the Chicago Bulls. Rodman was one of several Bulls players profiled in the docuseries “The Last Dance,” which aired on ESPN, a unit of Walt Disney Co DIS and on Netflix Inc NFLX.

Rodman has been active in the NFT community and owns pieces from projects including Cryptomories, Swampverse, My Pet Hooligan and Robotos. (Hear from Robotos artist Pablo Stanley on what Rodman owning a Robotos NFT meant to him.)

Rodman joins other athletes such as Shaquille O’Neal, who have been active in the NFT space and also launched their own collections.

Several current NBA players like Steph Curry, Josh Hart and Tyrese Haliburton are among the celebrity owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs.