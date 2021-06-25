Jack Dorsey Invites Elon Musk To Have 'The Talk' At Bitcoin Conference Hosted By Square, ARK Invest, Paradigm

What Happened: Square Inc (NASDAQ:SQ) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey recently unveiled ‘The B Word’ – a new initiative to educate institutions on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), launched in tandem with ARK Invest and Paradigm Ventures.

The B Word is essentially a Bitcoin conference scheduled to take place on July 21, which will feature panel discussions from Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood, Blockstream founder Adam Back, and several other notable speakers, including Dorsey himself.

Dorsey shared the event on Twitter, saying it would focus on educating companies about what makes Bitcoin’s open development “so perfect.”

Bicurious? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2021

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took the opportunity to further antagonize the Bitcoin community by replying “Bicurious?”, before adding “Oh right…Bitcoin haha”

“Bizarre! Let’s you and I have a conversation at the event. You can share all your curiosities…” Dorsey responded. “Let’s have THE talk.”

The comments in this thread are solid gold — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2021

Peter McCormack, host of the "What Bitcoin Did" podcast, also chimed into the discussion, saying he was “happy to help” given that he will be one of the moderators at the event.

McCormack is known to have called out Musk’s “poorly informed criticism of Bitcoin,” which promoted the Tesla CEO to say “Obnoxious threads like this make me want to go all in on Doge.”

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $33,159, losing 2.42% overnight.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was up 9.71% over the past 24-hours, trading at $0.26.