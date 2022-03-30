If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On AMC Entertainment Or GameStop?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

With several meme stocks surging higher in recent sessions, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers: If you had $1,000, would you put it on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC or GameStop Corp. GME right now?

Here are the results from this week’s survey:

AMC: 55.2%

GameStop: 44.8%

A majority of readers backed AMC in this week's survey, with the world’s largest theater chain leading the way.

Per Swaggy Stocks, GameStop and AMC are the first- and second-most-mentioned tickers Wednesday morning on the popular subreddit WallStreetBets.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC closed Wednesday sharply lower at $25.68. AMC is trading higher by 40% over the trailing five sessions.

GameStop close down $166.85.

See Also: Return Of The Apes! Are AMC Entertainment And GameStop Stonks Headed Back To The Moon?

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in March 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.