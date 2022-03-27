Is McDonald's Teasing The Dogecoin Community With This Tweet?

McDonald’s Corporation MCD teased the Dogecoin DOGE/USD community in a tweet that appears to employ language more typical of the latter.

What Happened: The Golden Arches operator tweeted “wleomce to mcodandl’s” in a post on Saturday — a likely reference to “Welcome to McDonald’s” greeting extended at its restaurants.

The tweet garnered 17,500 likes and attracted the attention of Xbox, the gaming console brand from Microsoft Corporation MSFT.

Xbox generously shared a sign, resplendent with the new spelling of the restaurant chain, on Twitter in response.

Here is your new sgin: pic.twitter.com/sTvs2j06N8 — Xbox (@Xbox) March 25, 2022

Rap musician Snoop Dogg shared an interaction with Greg in response to the McDonald’s tweet.

U can’t hustle a hustler. https://t.co/KmZEeXKjc4 — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) March 27, 2022

Why It Matters: Misspelling a word by shuffling the last two letters has become part of the cryptocurrency community, themed after "HODL."

See Also: What Does HODL Mean?

Earlier in February, McDonald’s let out a teaser saying “something’s coming.” At the time Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted a “sweat droplets” emoji in response — a possible suggestion that he was anxious about the “announcement.”

Musk had said earlier in January that he would eat a happy meal on TV if McDonald’s would accept DOGE. The McDonald’s-Musk exchange on Twitter led to the birth of a new coin, which shot up within hours.

On Saturday, McDonald’s said in a separate tweet that it’s “bairn hrtus form cmonig up wtih tehse rlepies.” This tweet too got attention from crypto twitter.

How about making a coin named Patty? I love McDonald's food very much. I hope it will give certain benefits to those who pay for hamburgers through Patti Coin, and become the world's strongest hamburger store. — coconi (@cocoin_official) March 25, 2022

The burger chain possibly meant that its “brain hurts from coming up with these replies.”

Read Next: If You Purchased $100 Worth Of Shiba Inu Coin Each Time It Was Listed By A Major Exchange, Here's How Much You'd Have Now