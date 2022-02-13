McDonald's Teases 'Something's Coming' And Elon Musk Reacts: Is Doge Payment In The Cards?

byShanthi Rexaline
February 13, 2022 7:55 am
Fast food giant McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) does at it again. After creating a stir by a tweet in late January, calling the attention of those running crypto accounts, the company sent another late Saturday that has gone viral.

What Happened: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk replied to the company's tweet with the "sweat droplets" emoji. The emoji could mean someone is stressed. Musk may have suggested he is anxious about the announcement.

In a follow-up tweet, McDonald's hinted the announcement could come at 6:20 pm.

MacDonald's tweet has since received over 33,000 likes, and it was retweeted over 4,000 times. And Musk's response has over 14,000 likes and 1,077 retweets.

Why It's Important: McDonald's tweet is construed by many as pointing to an announcement concerning acceptance of meme coin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as a payment option.

Incidentally, in late January, Musk had tweeted that he will eat a happy meal on TV if McDonald's accepts Dogecoin. The dog-themed currency had a short-lived reaction when Musk made known of this offer.

Dogecoin has been a laggard in the current cryptocurrency market recovery. The meme crypto is down about 14% for the year-to-date period. If McDonald's were to decide in favor of accepting Doge payment, it will be a coup of sorts for the crypto. It could bring in more mainstream adoption for Doge and help it break out of the lackluster phase.

Although McDonald's tweet did not move Doge much, Musk's reply early Sunday has sent it soaring. At last check, Dogecoin was seen up 7.51% at $0.1529.

