Enter The Metaverse: Are You Prepared For What The Future Could Hold?

Photo by julien Tromeur on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

The metaverse is coming.

That is the resolute opinion of some of the brightest minds in tech and finance. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) recently predicted the industry would one day be worth a staggering $8 trillion. This announcement comes after Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) made a similar prediction last year.

Mark Zuckerberg has gone all-in on the concept, rebranding Facebook as Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), attempting to usher in a future many believe may look eerily similar to the seemingly prescient Ready Player One.

In perhaps slightly less dramatic fashion, Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) acquired Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for an all-cash deal of nearly $70 billion. A major driver of the move, according to chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella, was its “key role in the development of metaverse platforms.”

And it's not just big tech and finance. It seems that major brands, from Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS), are scrambling to create their own virtual world chock-full of digital merchandise to be heavily monetized.

Whatever the final iteration of the metaverse will look like, the gold rush may be upon us, and companies from every sector are creating teams capable of building their version of it. There is reportedly a shortage of high-quality talent with a deep understanding of the mechanics and fundamentals of the metaverse, and those equipped with this knowledge and expertise might be able to leverage it to secure high-paying positions.

Blockchain Institute of Technology Inc. (BIT), a credentialed professional training program, believes it can help individuals looking for a career in the metaverse do just that. There have been more than 100,000 enrollments from over 180 countries in courses and certificate programs developed by Blockchain Institute of Technology, and their courses are aimed at providing high-quality technical training in all things blockchain in an efficient and cost-effective manner – perfect for busy lives and schedules.

One of BIT’s most popular and successful courses deals specifically with the metaverse. “Metaverse Fundamentals: Blockchain, Cryptocurrency and NFTs" teaches key elements of the metaverse, as well as virtual and augmented realities. The course, as well as all others at the institute, are fully credentialed, something that BIT says is a critical component and one that is seriously lacking in the space.

If you are interested in learning more, click here.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. Benzinga may receive monetary compensation from the issuer, or its agency, for publicizing the offering of the issuer’s securities. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. This is a paid ad. Please see 17b disclosure linked in the campaign page for more information.