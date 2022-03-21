Heightened Fears In Ukraine Leads To Risk-Off Sentiment In BTC

byBenzinga Contributor
March 21, 2022 11:00 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Heightened Fears In Ukraine Leads To Risk-Off Sentiment In BTC

Marcus Sotiriou, Analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock

Last week there was a risk-on sentiment after the FOMC meeting where the Federal Reserve raised rates by 0.25% as expected. Bitcoin reached a high of $42,400. However, yesterday we saw a fall to the mid $40,000 region, as there are heightened fears surrounding the Russa/Ukraine war.

Firstly, Russia gave Ukraine a deadline to surrender Mariupol at 11 Pm ET, and the Russian Defense Ministry made clear anyone who chooses to remain in the city will face a military tribunal held by the Donetsk People’s Republic. Ukraine have rejected the offer to surrender. In addition, Russia now accuses “Ukrainian nationalists” of planning terrorist attacks on Ukrainian cities and foreign nationals “to blame Russia.” This is concerning as the Kremlin blames others of doing what it seeks to orchestrate. Lastly, Ukraine’s defense ministry warned that another group of Russian Wagner Group mercenaries arrived in Ukraine to assassinate President Zelensky. These events have led to a risk-off sentiment for global markets this morning, as the Dollar Index climbed whilst Bitcoin and equities sold off.

Amongst the war atrocities, Bitcoin and crypto have received great support from regulators worldwide in recent weeks. Ukraine legalized crypto last week as President Zelensky signed the digital assets bill into law.

Furthermore, there are reduced fears of stringent crypto regulation from the US in response to Russia potentially using crypto to evade sanctions. The secretary treasury official said that the crypto market is currently not large enough to run an economy on, and the crypto ecosystem is too underdeveloped to effectively facilitate sanctions evasion on a large scale. She added that “while it’s growing because the use of crypto is growing, its share as a medium for illicit finance is not anywhere as large as just using cash.” This is a promising development as it demonstrates awareness and understanding of the crypto industry from the top regulators.

Senator Elizabeth Warren remains concerned though, as she introduced a bill last week “to ensure that Vladimir Putin and Russian elites don’t use digital assets to undermine the international community’s economic sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.” Despite Warren’s fears, the secretary treasury official’s expertise is promising for the industry.

 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Eurozone Opinion Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Ukraine Calls For Peace Talks, Nio Will Not Hike Prices, GM Lifts Stake In Cruise And More: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Ukraine Calls For Peace Talks, Nio Will Not Hike Prices, GM Lifts Stake In Cruise And More: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the corporate, economic and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more
'The Goal Of Crypto Is Not To Play Games With Million Dollar Pictures Of Monkeys': Ethereum Founder Takes Shot At Bored Ape Yacht Club

'The Goal Of Crypto Is Not To Play Games With Million Dollar Pictures Of Monkeys': Ethereum Founder Takes Shot At Bored Ape Yacht Club

Non-fungible tokens have risen in interest and value over the last year, with Bored Ape Yacht Club among the most popular and valuable collections. read more
Universal Music Group Buys Bored Ape For $360K To Lead Their NFT Band

Universal Music Group Buys Bored Ape For $360K To Lead Their NFT Band "KINGSHIP"

Universal Music Group (UMG) (OTCEM: UMGNF) has acquired a Bored Ape Yacht Club (CRYPTO: APE), to lead their NFT virtual musical band "KINGSHIP", UMG's latest in their efforts to expand into the emerging field of Non-Fungible-Tokens (NFTs). What happened? read more
Here's Why Alibaba, JD.com, Nio And Pinduoduo Shares Are Moving

Here's Why Alibaba, JD.com, Nio And Pinduoduo Shares Are Moving

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA), JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) and Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: read more