Ethereum Classic Soars On Reaction To Key Pattern, Miners Gain Interest: Is A Golden Cross On The Way?

byMelanie Schaffer
March 20, 2022 2:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum Classic Soars On Reaction To Key Pattern, Miners Gain Interest: Is A Golden Cross On The Way?

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) was soaring up about 26% over the past 24-hours in reaction to a bullish quadruple bottom pattern created at the $25.25 level that Benzinga called out March 15.

The crypto was moving inverse to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which were trading down over 2% and 3%, respectively on Sunday.

One possible fundamental reason for the massive spike could be that cryptocurrency miners are making a switch to Ethereum Classic in advance of Ethereum completing its transition to a proof-of-stake protocol, which is expected to take place by the end of the second quarter of 2022. Ethereum Classic has vowed to remain a proof-of-work crypto due to its belief that the protocol offers maximum decentralization and the highest level of security.

See Also: This Oil Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Lucid, Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin

The Ethereum Classic Chart: When Ethereum Classic reacted bullishly to the quadruple bottom pattern on March 16, the crypto reversed course into an uptrend. The uptrend was confirmed on March 18 when Ethereum Classic printed a higher low at the $26.52 level and again on Saturday and Sunday when the crypto formed higher highs above the most recent high of $27.65, which was created on March 16.

Ethereum Classic will eventually print another higher low in the uptrend, which may offer bullish traders who are not already in a position a solid entry point. It’s likely the higher low will print within the coming days, because the crypto’s relative strength index (RSI) is registering in at the 76% level. When a stock or crypto’s RSI reaches or exceeds the 70% mark, it becomes oversold, which can be a sell signal for technical traders.

A massive amount of volume has returned into Ethereum Classic, which indicates there is a high level of trader and investor interest in the crypto. By early afternoon on Sunday, Ethereum Classic’s volume was measuring in at over 918,000 compared to the 10-day average of 214,779.

Ethereum Classic is trading above the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), with the eight-day EMA trending above the 21-day, both of which are bullish indicators. The crypto is also trading above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), which indicates longer-term sentiment has turned bullish. It should be noted that Ethereum Classic is extended from all three moving averages, which indicates a pullback is likely to take place soon.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial. 

  • Bulls want to see eventual sideways consolidation in the form of an inside bar pattern or for some selling pressure to come in and cause the crypto to print a higher low before big bullish volume comes in and drives Ethereum Classic up over the 200-day SMA. If Ethereum Classic can regain the 200-day SMA as support and continue to trade above the level for a period of time, the 50-day SMA will cross above the 200-day, which will form a bullish golden cross. The crypto has resistance above at $38.95 and $41.41.
  • Bears want to see Ethereum Classic reject the 200-day SMA and then for big bearish volume to come in and drop the crypto down below the eight-day EMA, which could signal the weekend move higher was a bull trap. Bears looking for a short-term trade could choose to enter into a scalp when the crypto prints a bearish reversal candlestick such as a doji or inverted hammer pattern on lower timeframes. Ethereum Classic has support below at $35.38 and $32.17.

etc_mar._20.png

Photo: Courtesy of ETC on Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Technicals Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

If Dogecoin Were A Rock Band, Would It Be The Beatles, Twisted Sister Or Iron Maiden?

If Dogecoin Were A Rock Band, Would It Be The Beatles, Twisted Sister Or Iron Maiden?

In a recent tweet, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Grayscale DCG, Barry Silbert compared cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Ripple (CRY read more
This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Makes Bitcoin, Tesla, Disney, Apple, Microsoft, Ford, And Alibaba Look Trifling

This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Makes Bitcoin, Tesla, Disney, Apple, Microsoft, Ford, And Alibaba Look Trifling

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) is known as a global leader in solar energy solutions, and over the past five years, delivered beaming returns for traders and investors. read more
If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin When Silk Road Was Shut Down, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin When Silk Road Was Shut Down, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

One of the largest black markets for illegal items and untraceable transactions was launched in 2011. Silk Road used Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as one of its primary methods of payment, due to the anonymity of users. read more
Bitcoin Breaks The 42K Barrier

Bitcoin Breaks The 42K Barrier

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has increased 1.44% over the past 24 hours to $42,318. Over the past week, BTC has experienced an uptick of over 8.0%, moving from $39,138.18 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $69,045. read more