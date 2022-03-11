Why Snap, Facebook, Roblox, Netflix And Roku Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the streaming, gaming, social media sector, including Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU), are trading lower amid continued uncertainty from the Russia-Ukraine conflict which has weighed on stocks and economic sentiment.

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict persists, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) has fallen by 4.20% at $332.71 over the past month, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) has lost 3.68% to $424.23 and the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) has fallen by 5.39% to $328.35. Stocks have also suffered losses in early 2022 as investors react to US inflation data, Fed tapering outlook and a new 2-year high in the 10-year US Treasury yield.

See Also: The Only Reason Dan Ives Remains Bullish On Rivian Is…

Snap is trading lower by 4.74% at $30.24.

Facebook is trading lower by 2.70% at $190.03.

Roblox is trading lower by 3.76% at $39.91.

Netflix is trading lower by 3.22% at $345.27.

Roku is trading lower by 4.53% at $105.83.