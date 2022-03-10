Dogecoin Goes Red: Can What Lies Hidden In McDonald's, Burger King Logos Reverse The Good Boi's Fortunes?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 10, 2022 6:51 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 4.5% lower at $0.12 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. 

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour -4.5%
24-hour against Bitcoin 0.9%
24-hour against Ethereum 0.05%
7-day -12.12%
30-day -30.2%

YTD performance

 -32.8%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving?  DOGE traded in the red along with other major coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency marketcap fell 4.2% to $1.76 trillion at press time. 

DOGE was not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most coins at press time were Bitcoin, Elrond, and Ripple. They attracted 2,490, 2,353, and 1,219 tweets, respectively.

on Wednesday night, DOGE spiked along with other coins after an executive order issued by President Joe Biden was perceived as benign by the market.

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus posted a meme on the volatile upheaval that the cryptocurrency market is witnessing currently. 

Dogecoin Chatter: On Wednesday, Dogecoin-millionaire, Glauber Contessoto, said the cheaper DOGE gets the more “people will be willing to buy in.”

Markus retweeted a post that featured a modified version of the meme shared by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk earlier on Wednesday. 

 

The DOGE co-creator wondered if the presence of “Dogecoin” in the collective logos of certain fast food companies was coincidental. 

Read Next: South Korea Elects President Who Supports NFTs, Lower Taxes On Profits From Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

