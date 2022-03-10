Bitcoin Sees Sudden 5% Crash To Slip Below $40K Again — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Suit

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 10, 2022 12:54 am
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dropped nearly 5.3% over 24 hours to $39,299.93 in the early hours of Thursday.

What Happened: The apex coin traded below the psychologically important $40,000 level after touching an intraday high of $42,465.67 earlier on Wednesday.

Other major coins also flashed red at press time. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the second-largest coin by market cap, fell 4.2% to $2,597.33 over 24 hours.  Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was down 3.8% at $0.12 in the same period.

The global cryptocurrency market cap fell 4.5% to $1.75 trillion. 

Why It Matters: Cryptocurrencies traded lower in tandem with U.S. futures at press time. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were down 0.22% and 0.3% at 4,265.75 and 13,694.25 at press time.

The downward movement in major coins came after an earlier exuberance in the markets after details of a long-awaited cryptocurrency-related U.S. executive order issued by President Joe Biden were revealed.

Elsewhere, Yoon Suk-yeol, a candidate in favor of cryptocurrency deregulation and lower taxes on the industry won the presidential election in South Korea. 

