Elon Musk Floats New Conspiracy Theory About The Identity Of Elusive Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto

byMadhukumar Warrier
March 9, 2022 3:41 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Elon Musk Floats New Conspiracy Theory About The Identity Of Elusive Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto

Satoshi Nakamoto is the name used by the presumed pseudonymous person(s) who developed apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has taken a 'conspiracy' spin on how the name came into being.

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to highlight that the name ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’ is apparently derived from the names of four companies – Samsung Electronics, Toshiba Corp. (OTC:TOSYY), Nakamichi Corp. and Motorola.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: Satoshi’s identity and whereabouts remain a mystery to this day.

In an interview on Lex Fridman’s show in December last year, Musk aimed his suspicions at computer scientist Nick Szabo being the mysterious and elusive founder of Bitcoin.

Some theorists have insisted Satoshi Nakomoto is more than one person hiding behind the pseudonym.

It may be noted that Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus goes by the username of “Shibetoshi Nakamoto” on Twitter. Musk is a big proponent of Dogecoin.

Those wondering if the elusive Satoshi Nakomoto would respond to Musk’s tweet should note that the last time a message was posted with this pseudonym was in December 2010.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 8.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $41,760.06 at press time.

Read Next: Bitcoin Sees Sudden 8% Rise, Breaches $41K — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Course

Photo: Courtesy of Fekist on Wikimedia

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Entertainment News Markets General

Related Articles

Janet Yellen's Leaked Press Release Reveals Details Of Biden's Crypto Executive Order

Janet Yellen's Leaked Press Release Reveals Details Of Biden's Crypto Executive Order

A now-deleted press release from the office of Janet Yellen details how the Treasury would respond to U.S. President Joe Biden’s executive order on cryptocurrency. read more
Why Privacy-Oriented Alternatives To Bitcoin Are Really Shooting Up Today

Why Privacy-Oriented Alternatives To Bitcoin Are Really Shooting Up Today

Privacy-oriented cryptocurrencies Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) and ZCash (CRYPTO: ZEC) on Wednesday surged 28.3% and 20.9% over 24 hours to $204.90 and $142.52, respectively, seemingly following the news that Presiden read more
Elon Musk Once Called Senator Warren 'Karen' — Now, Dogecoin Creator Dubs Her 'Satan'

Elon Musk Once Called Senator Warren 'Karen' — Now, Dogecoin Creator Dubs Her 'Satan'

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus called Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) “Satan" after a report said she was drafting a bill to track transactions to private cryptocurrency wallets.  read more
Bitcoin Sees Sudden 8% Rise, Breaches $41K — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Course

Bitcoin Sees Sudden 8% Rise, Breaches $41K — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Course

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) surged by 7.8% during Asian hours on Wednesday to $41,632. read more