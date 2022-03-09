Elon Musk Floats New Conspiracy Theory About The Identity Of Elusive Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto

Satoshi Nakamoto is the name used by the presumed pseudonymous person(s) who developed apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has taken a 'conspiracy' spin on how the name came into being.

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to highlight that the name ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’ is apparently derived from the names of four companies – Samsung Electronics, Toshiba Corp. (OTC:TOSYY), Nakamichi Corp. and Motorola.

Why It Matters: Satoshi’s identity and whereabouts remain a mystery to this day.

In an interview on Lex Fridman’s show in December last year, Musk aimed his suspicions at computer scientist Nick Szabo being the mysterious and elusive founder of Bitcoin.

Some theorists have insisted Satoshi Nakomoto is more than one person hiding behind the pseudonym.

It may be noted that Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus goes by the username of “Shibetoshi Nakamoto” on Twitter. Musk is a big proponent of Dogecoin.

Those wondering if the elusive Satoshi Nakomoto would respond to Musk’s tweet should note that the last time a message was posted with this pseudonym was in December 2010.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 8.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $41,760.06 at press time.

