Why Plug Power, FuelCell, Enphase Energy, First Solar And Sunrun Shares Are Rising

Shares of clean energy manufacturing and solar-related companies, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG), FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL), Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN), are all trading higher as a surge in oil prices lifts alternative energy names.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict caused an increase in oil prices and put pressure on some countries to become less dependent on Russian gas. The United States today announced a ban on Russian oil imports.

The uncertainty surrounding oil as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to escalate has brought attention to companies focused on alternative energy.

The cost of a barrel of crude oil hit an intraday high of and 13-year high of $129.00 Tuesday morning and is trading around $128.00 at the time of publication.

