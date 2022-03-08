Shiba Inu Gets Listed On London-Based Wirex

byMadhukumar Warrier
March 7, 2022 10:13 pm
Shiba Inu Gets Listed On London-Based Wirex

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), the self-described “Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer,” is now listed on London-based digital payment platform Wirex.

What Happened: Wirex announced on Twitter that it has added Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies, including Luna Coin (LUNA), Enjin Coin (ENJ) and Orchid (OXT), to its platform.

The move would enable Wirex users to buy and exchange these cryptocurrencies in the Wirex app. The company has 4.5 million customers across 130 countries.

Why It Matters: Shiba Inu is listed on several major cryptocurrency exchanges across the world, including Binance and Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Companies such as Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) now also accept Shiba Inu as payment for their products and services.

Shiba Inu recently announced a partnership with Milan-based luxury designer John Richmond.

Price Action: Shiba Inu is down 1.2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00002308 at press time.

