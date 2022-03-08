Shiba Inu Gets Listed On London-Based Wirex
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), the self-described “Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer,” is now listed on London-based digital payment platform Wirex.
What Happened: Wirex announced on Twitter that it has added Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies, including Luna Coin (LUNA), Enjin Coin (ENJ) and Orchid (OXT), to its platform.
Say hello to 4 new tokens on Wirex @terra_money's $LUNA @cosmos's $ATOM @enjin's $ENJ #BitcoinCash $BCH @OrchidProtocol's $OXT @Shibtoken's $SHIB Let us know your fave in the comments!https://t.co/cjIHzXfX87 pic.twitter.com/hFd8b6nGYc
— Wirex (@wirexapp) March 7, 2022
The move would enable Wirex users to buy and exchange these cryptocurrencies in the Wirex app. The company has 4.5 million customers across 130 countries.
See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB)
Why It Matters: Shiba Inu is listed on several major cryptocurrency exchanges across the world, including Binance and Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).
Companies such as Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) now also accept Shiba Inu as payment for their products and services.
Shiba Inu recently announced a partnership with Milan-based luxury designer John Richmond.
Price Action: Shiba Inu is down 1.2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00002308 at press time.
Read Next: Dog-Fight: Shiba Inu Lead Developer Takes Shots At Dogecoin Creator For Quitting
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.