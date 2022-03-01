Shiba Inu Announces New Fashion Industry Partnership

The team behind Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) appears to be branching into the fashion industry with its most recent partnership.

What Happened: In a tweet on Tuesday, Shiba Inu developers said they have partnered with Milan-based luxury designer John Richmond.

Announcement: @JRichmondstyle x @Shibtoken just in time for fashion week! John Richmond partners with Shiba Inu for a cutting-edge fashion collaboration!#LegendsLiveForever 10,000 JR x SHIB NFTS

Fashion Show – Milan Italy

Collection in Boutiques Worldwide#ShibArmy pic.twitter.com/jjPNw360Jr — Shib (@Shibtoken) February 28, 2022

The partnership will see the Italian designer collaborate with SHIB on a high-fashion clothing collection that will be displayed at a show in Milan.

The collection will reportedly be available in boutiques across the globe. In addition, the collaboration will also see the release of 10,000 JR x SHIB non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Why It Matters: “Powerful Fashion Statement: Launched on the final day of Italy's fashion week, and the first day of Paris Fashion Week,” commented a popular SHIB influencer on Twitter.

“This partnershib is set to push us to yet another industry with great energy, and all for the ShibArmy [sic]”

Some members of the SHIB community anticipated that a partnership with John Richmond was in the works on Feb. 14 when the team released a teaser video featuring models on the runway.

John Richmond has worked with several high-profile celebrities such as Madonna, Michael Jackson, and Mick Jagger. As such, this partnership announcement was considerably more well-received by the community than various collaborations announced last month.

Meanwhile, the SHIB community had another cause for celebration on Monday after an announcement from AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Aron said that Shiba Inu and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) payments were set to go live on the platform no later than March 19.

Price Action: As of Tuesday morning, SHIB was trading at $0.00002777, up 15.82% in the last 24 hours.

Photo by Alison Pang on Unsplash