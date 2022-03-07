Dog-Fight: Shiba Inu Lead Developer Takes Shots At Dogecoin Creator For Quitting

Shytoshi Kusama — the pseudonymous programmer leading the development team of meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — in a tweet late Sunday took a dig at Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus.

What Happened: Kusama said that unlike Markus — who is no longer involved with the development of the world's top meme coin — he is "not leaving" the project that he is working on.

Markus is still active in the Dogecoin community, especially on Twitter, but no longer contributes as a developer towards the project.

It also shows the danger people like myself are in for fighting for decentralization in a world ruled by decepticons. Regardless, despite anger, bs and extortion, I will not give up until we carve out a new world despite the BS we face. Looks like I'm ready to write that medium — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) March 7, 2022

The Shiba Inu developer also commented on the departure of decentralized finance (DeFi) development star Andre Cronje from Fantom (FTM) and Yearn Finance (YFI) projects, which resulted in the coins falling by 21% and 10.3% over 24 hours, respectively. He said that it is "sad to see Andre leave," and cited the event as an example to show "why SHIB is built different."

"I'm not leaving. I'm building. I see a future where most see the end," Kusama tweeted. "Despite anger, bs and extortion, I will not give up until we carve out a new world despite the bs we face.

SHIB Price Action: Shiba Inu traded at $0.00002293 early Monday, after seeing its price fall by over 3.5% over the last 24 hours.

