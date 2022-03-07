Dog-Fight: Shiba Inu Lead Developer Takes Shots At Dogecoin Creator For Quitting

byAdrian Zmudzinski
March 7, 2022 6:12 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dog-Fight: Shiba Inu Lead Developer Takes Shots At Dogecoin Creator For Quitting

Shytoshi Kusama — the pseudonymous programmer leading the development team of meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — in a tweet late Sunday took a dig at Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus.

What Happened: Kusama said that unlike Markus — who is no longer involved with the development of the world's top meme coin — he is "not leaving" the project that he is working on.

Markus is still active in the Dogecoin community, especially on Twitter, but no longer contributes as a developer towards the project.

The Shiba Inu developer also commented on the departure of decentralized finance (DeFi) development star Andre Cronje from Fantom (FTM) and Yearn Finance (YFI) projects, which resulted in the coins falling by 21% and 10.3% over 24 hours, respectively. He said that it is "sad to see Andre leave," and cited the event as an example to show "why SHIB is built different."

"I'm not leaving. I'm building. I see a future where most see the end," Kusama tweeted. "Despite anger, bs and extortion, I will not give up until we carve out a new world despite the bs we face.

SHIB Price Action: Shiba Inu traded at $0.00002293 early Monday, after seeing its price fall by over 3.5% over the last 24 hours.

See Also: Is Shiba Inu A Good Investment?

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip As Russia-Ukraine Conflict Gets Entrenched — Why Investors Need To Brace Themselves For A Rollercoaster Week

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip As Russia-Ukraine Conflict Gets Entrenched — Why Investors Need To Brace Themselves For A Rollercoaster Week

Bitcoin traded in the negative territory through the weekend. At press time, on Sunday evening, the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 4% to $1.8 trillion. read more
New Survey Finds Dogecoin Among Top Crypto Investments For Both Men And Women

New Survey Finds Dogecoin Among Top Crypto Investments For Both Men And Women

According to a new survey conducted by digital asset platform Bakkt Holdings, Inc. read more
Dogecoin Wallet Released For iOS, DOGE Co-Creator Confirms

Dogecoin Wallet Released For iOS, DOGE Co-Creator Confirms

A self-custodian Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) wallet has been released on the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) app store. read more
Here's How Much $100 In Dogecoin Could Be Worth If DOGE Returns To All-Time Highs

Here's How Much $100 In Dogecoin Could Be Worth If DOGE Returns To All-Time Highs

One of the most popular cryptocurrencies took the world by storm in 2021. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was a trending topic many times as it saw its valuation rise. read more