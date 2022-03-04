The Flower Girls NFT Signs Partnership With Dolphin Entertainment: Community Includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Brie Larson

A woman-led non-fungible token collection that counts several celebrities among its 4,000-plus owners announced a partnership with an entertainment marketing and content production company Friday.

What Happened: The Flower Girls announced a partnership with Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) Friday.

Launched in December 2021, The Flower Girls is a collection of 10,000 NFTs featuring 950 hand-drawn elements by artist Varvara Alay.

The partnership will create opportunities for brand growth across entertainment verticals that could include scripted and unscripted television shows, publishing, consumer products, music, gaming and events.

“We are so excited to further blossom this project alongside Dolphin who is opening new doors and unleashing a new range of benefits for our community members,” Alay said.

Dolphin CEO Bill O’Dowd called Friday’s announcement the “fastest and easiest partnership we’ve ever entered.”

Why It’s Important: The Flower Girls counts Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Eva Longoria, Brie Larson, America Ferrera, Gary Vaynerchuk, Jimmy Connors, Brooklyn Beckham and TIME President Keith Grossman as collectors and community members.

The Flower Girls has passed $15 million in sales. The project donated 20% of primary and secondary sales to children’s charities and 5% of primary and secondary sales to collect children’s NFT art. The project donated over $400,000 to children’s charities in February.

Larson, who has 2.8 million followers on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), features a Flower Girls NFT as her profile picture.

Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine previously shouted out the project as one of several women-led NFT collections.

The floor price on The Flower Girls is 0.58 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) at the time of writing.

DLPN Price Action: Dolphin shares were up 0.25% at $4 Friday morning.

Courtesy photo.