World Of Women NFT Collection Gets Media Deal With Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine: Here Are The Details

A leading non-fungible token collection with women traits and characteristics has signed a media deal with Hello Sunshine, the company founded by actress Reese Witherspoon. Here are the details and what’s next.

What Happened: Hello Sunshine signed a “storytelling partnership” with World of Women, an NFT collection that launched in July 2021.

Hello Sunshine will build out a character universe for World of Women and create entertainment properties including films, scripted and unscripted television shows, according to Variety.

A live event called Hello Sunshine x World of Women will also launch and highlight other women-led NFT projects.

“While the crypto and NFT space is largely dominated by men, there are inspiring leaders like World of Women creating incredible communities for women during this massive shift for media and technology,” Witherspoon said.

Witherspoon noted that Hello Sunshine hopes to work with World of Women NFT holders to collaborate and work together on “transforming the WoW art into powerful stories.”

World of Women launched a collection of 10,000 women NFTs with a mint price of 0.07 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). The project was co-founded by artist Yam Karkai and three friends.

“Hello Sunshine has been changing the narrative for women in Hollywood and we know they can play an instrumental role in shaping the narrative for women in the NFT space,” Karkai said.

Hello Sunshine sold a minority stake in August to Candle Media, a company led by former Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs. Hello Sunshine produces “The Morning Show” starring Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston for AppleTV, a unit of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Related Link: What Is World Of Women: Meet The NFT That Reese Witherspoon And Eva Longoria Love

Why It’s Important: Witherspoon has been one of the most vocal actresses to show support for non-fungible tokens. Witherspoon sports a World of Women NFT as her profile picture on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), where she has 2.9 million followers.

A Jan. 21 tweet highlighted Witherspoon's World of Women NFT in a tweet that asked supporters what it should be named.

Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine could sign additional deals with other women-led projects to continue education and support for women-led NFT collections.

Along with supporting World of Women, Witherspoon has given public shoutouts to projects that include The Flower Girls, Boss Beauties, Long Neck Ladies, Women and Weapons, Sad Girls Bar, 1989 Sisters, Crypto Chicks and artist Amber Vittoria.

World of Women signed a representation deal with Guy Oseary in early 2022. Oseary represents or has represented musicians including Madonna, U2 and The Red Hot Chili Peppers. Oseary also signed a deal with Bored Ape Yacht Club.

“The signing will see World of Women explore opportunities in film, television, music, gaming and consumer products, among other categories, as well as licensing pacts,” Variety reported at the time the deal was signed with Oseary.

World of Women has quickly become one of the most valuable and prominent NFT collections. A second NFT collection from World of Women is planned to launch in 2022.

Along with Witherspoon, World of Women has been publicly supported by Gary Vee, Eva Longoria, Shonda Rhimes and Liam Payne.

The floor price of World of Women is 10.34 ETH at the time of writing, or $29,302 in U.S. dollars.