Dogecoin Wallet Released For iOS, DOGE Co-Creator Confirms

A self-custodian Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) wallet has been released on the Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) app store.

What Happened: The team behind the MyDoge wallet confirmed that the iOS compatible app went live on Friday.

The newly released wallet was further endorsed by Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).

a dedicated dogecoin wallet was just released for iOS – non-custodial and seems pretty easy to use! https://t.co/EtLHPIf9uC — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 4, 2022

Markus stated that the non-custodial Dogecoin wallet seemed “pretty easy to use” but noted it had been created by a group of independent developers and not the core Dogecoin team.

The MyDoge wallet team describes the app as the social wallet for the people’s currency. The team explained that DOGE can be transferred from any exchange, including Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), to the self-custodian MyDoge wallet.

“MyDoge is a free, secure, non-custodial social wallet for Dogecoin. Our mission is to increase the number of daily Dogecoin transactions by building a community for Dogecoin enthusiasts to explore the Dogecoin universe and connect/meet with friends. With MyDoge you can buy, send, receive, and store your Dogecoin safely,” says the wallet’s app store description.

The wallet is compatible with the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch running iOS 12.0 or higher. It is also compatible with the Apple M1 chip Macs running macOS 11.0 or higher.

What Else: In December 2021, another group of individual developers released a Dogecoin tip bot on Twitter.

The meme-based cryptocurrency’s utility as a means of payment has grown in tandem with its popularity worldwide. Large corporations such as Telsa Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) already accept Dogecoin as payment for select items on their websites.

Price Action: As of Friday morning, DOGE was trading at $0.12, down 3.57% in the last 24 hours.