Dogecoin Wallet Released For iOS, DOGE Co-Creator Confirms

bySamyuktha Sriram
March 4, 2022 8:35 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Wallet Released For iOS, DOGE Co-Creator Confirms

A self-custodian Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) wallet has been released on the Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) app store.

What Happened: The team behind the MyDoge wallet confirmed that the iOS compatible app went live on Friday.

The newly released wallet was further endorsed by Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).

Markus stated that the non-custodial Dogecoin wallet seemed “pretty easy to use” but noted it had been created by a group of independent developers and not the core Dogecoin team.

The MyDoge wallet team describes the app as the social wallet for the people’s currency. The team explained that DOGE can be transferred from any exchange, including Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), to the self-custodian MyDoge wallet.

“MyDoge is a free, secure, non-custodial social wallet for Dogecoin. Our mission is to increase the number of daily Dogecoin transactions by building a community for Dogecoin enthusiasts to explore the Dogecoin universe and connect/meet with friends. With MyDoge you can buy, send, receive, and store your Dogecoin safely,” says the wallet’s app store description.

The wallet is compatible with the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch running iOS 12.0 or higher. It is also compatible with the Apple M1 chip Macs running macOS 11.0 or higher.

What Else: In December 2021, another group of individual developers released a Dogecoin tip bot on Twitter.

The meme-based cryptocurrency’s utility as a means of payment has grown in tandem with its popularity worldwide. Large corporations such as Telsa Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) already accept Dogecoin as payment for select items on their websites.

Price Action: As of Friday morning, DOGE was trading at $0.12, down 3.57% in the last 24 hours.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Dogecoin Foundation Secures EU Trademark Protection For Crypto Name, Logos

Dogecoin Foundation Secures EU Trademark Protection For Crypto Name, Logos

The Dogecoin Foundation, a nonprofit organization to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), has registered European Union trademarks for “Dogecoin”, “Doge” and associated logos in a move that it says further safeguards its name and imag read more
Dogecoin Co-Founder Billy Markus Hopes 2014 On-Chain Data For Doge Returns In 2022

Dogecoin Co-Founder Billy Markus Hopes 2014 On-Chain Data For Doge Returns In 2022

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus on Saturday tweeted a graph of on-chain data for the memecoin dating back to 2014.  read more
Hot Doge! Order Doge-Themed Food at New Dubai Restaurant, Pay In Various Cryptos

Hot Doge! Order Doge-Themed Food at New Dubai Restaurant, Pay In Various Cryptos

A new online-only restaurant launched in Dubai offers a take on the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) with themed food items, packaging and the ability for users to pay for orders with cryptocurrency. read more
Here's How Much $100 In Dogecoin Could Be Worth If DOGE Returns To All-Time Highs

Here's How Much $100 In Dogecoin Could Be Worth If DOGE Returns To All-Time Highs

One of the most popular cryptocurrencies took the world by storm in 2021. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was a trending topic many times as it saw its valuation rise. read more