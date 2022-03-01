Why Workhorse Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
March 1, 2022 12:32 pm
Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares are trading higher after the company reported fourth-quarter results. The company said it expects to sell at least 250 vehicles in 2022 and generate at least $25 million in revenue.

"Our outlook for 2022 reflects our planned progressive ramp in manufacturing, which is backloaded, as we are not expecting to produce any vehicles in the first half of the year," said Workhorse CFO Bob Ginnan.

Workhorse Group is a technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance, medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand. 

Workhorse has a 52-week high of $18.59 and a 52-week low of $2.58.

