Why Dogecoin Is Shooting Higher Today

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 1, 2022 6:18 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Dogecoin Is Shooting Higher Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded nearly 6.6% higher at $0.13 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 6.6%%
24-hour against Bitcoin -6.4%
24-hour against Ethereum -4%
7-day 4.1%
30-day -7.9%

YTD performance

 -23.9%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE moved higher in tandem with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 11% to $1.9 trillion at press time.

DOGE was among the most discussed coins on Twitter at press time. It attracted 258 tweets, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most discussed coins were Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano. They attracted 2,257, 1,204, and 866 tweets, respectively. 

On Monday night, major coins rallied amid Russia being hit with harsher sanctions. “Bitcoin and all the top altcoins are rallying today as investors realize the likelihood of massive investments into DeFi following the latest round of Russian sanctions,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst with OANDA.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) said Monday that it will soon accept DOGE payments, beginning with its website and later on its mobile applications. The theater chain gave a timeline for the rollout. 

Dogecoin Chatter: DOGE co-creator Billy Markus responded to AMC CEO Adam Aron’s Twitter announcement on Monday. He said that DOGE acceptance by AMC was a “pretty big deal.” 

Dogecoin-oriented Twitter handle Mishaboar reminded their followers that donating to well-known organizations was the “safest best” despite larger organizations’ overheads. Mishaboar asked the followers not to send DMs pointing to smaller charities in Ukraine that couldn’t be verified. 

Read Next: Elon Musk Delivers Starlink Satellites To Ukraine For Maintaining Internet Amid Invasion

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

'F**K PUTIN' Artwork By Beeple Gets Cryptoverse Craving for Sale Of NFT Version: 'Wen Mint?'

'F**K PUTIN' Artwork By Beeple Gets Cryptoverse Craving for Sale Of NFT Version: 'Wen Mint?'

Digital artist Beeple, who found fame selling a non fungible token for a record $69 million last year, drew the attention of several cryptocurrency fans on Tuesday night for a provocative piece featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin.   read more
Why Meme Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Floki Is Up 20% Today

Why Meme Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Floki Is Up 20% Today

Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) — a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoff — traded 20.3% higher at $0.00004439 over the read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Shoot Up, Decoupling From US Stocks — Are Sanctions, War Fueling The Rise Of Crypto?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Shoot Up, Decoupling From US Stocks — Are Sanctions, War Fueling The Rise Of Crypto?

Major coins presented a mixed picture Tuesday evening with Ethereum trading flat, but Bitcoin trading in the green as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.4% to $2 trillion. read more
This Dogecoin Knockoff Is Now Among Top Used Smart Contracts By Biggest BNB Whales

This Dogecoin Knockoff Is Now Among Top Used Smart Contracts By Biggest BNB Whales

A Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoff — Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) — has joined the list of the top most used smart contracts by the largest wallets on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. read more