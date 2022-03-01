Why Dogecoin Is Shooting Higher Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded nearly 6.6% higher at $0.13 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 6.6%% 24-hour against Bitcoin -6.4% 24-hour against Ethereum -4% 7-day 4.1% 30-day -7.9% YTD performance -23.9%

Why Is It Moving? DOGE moved higher in tandem with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 11% to $1.9 trillion at press time.

DOGE was among the most discussed coins on Twitter at press time. It attracted 258 tweets, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most discussed coins were Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano. They attracted 2,257, 1,204, and 866 tweets, respectively.

On Monday night, major coins rallied amid Russia being hit with harsher sanctions. “Bitcoin and all the top altcoins are rallying today as investors realize the likelihood of massive investments into DeFi following the latest round of Russian sanctions,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst with OANDA.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) said Monday that it will soon accept DOGE payments, beginning with its website and later on its mobile applications. The theater chain gave a timeline for the rollout.

Dogecoin Chatter: DOGE co-creator Billy Markus responded to AMC CEO Adam Aron’s Twitter announcement on Monday. He said that DOGE acceptance by AMC was a “pretty big deal.”

this is a pretty big deal 🙂 https://t.co/HcNJE93Ne3 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 28, 2022

Dogecoin-oriented Twitter handle Mishaboar reminded their followers that donating to well-known organizations was the “safest best” despite larger organizations’ overheads. Mishaboar asked the followers not to send DMs pointing to smaller charities in Ukraine that couldn’t be verified.

Unfortunately, in times of uncertainty, well-known organizations are your safest bet, even though large organizations *might* come with overheads that could make your donations less effective than a targeted donation to – let's say – a local children charity or a local shelter. — Mishaboar (@mishaboar) February 28, 2022

