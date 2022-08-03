If You Invested $1000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 66.1%, 122.1% and 47.5% respectively.

As good as investors in the major US indices have had it over the past 5 years, cryptocurrencies have been that much better. Cryptocurrency bulls that bought in July 2017 and held on for the long-term, despite the volatility, have been treated to epic returns on their investment.

Winners Since August 2017: Here’s how much $1,000 in each of the following cryptocurrencies bought back in the summer of 2017 would be worth today:

Bitcoin BTC/USD : $6,027.20

: $6,027.20 Ethereum ETH/USD : $8,218.10

: $8,218.10 Dogecoin DOGE/USD : $39,180.00

