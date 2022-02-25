Markets Close The Week On A Strong Note Despite Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict

U.S. indices finished higher again Friday as stocks continued higher while investors reacted to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Brent crude oil prices pulled back below $100 per barrel on Friday after breaching $105/bbl on Thursday morning for the first time since 2014.

The latest round of inflation data released on Friday shows no signs of relief for Americans dealing with rising prices. The personal consumption expenditures price index was up 5.2% in January, its largest increase since April 1983.

The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 1.64% to 13,694; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 1.55% to $340.49

The S&P 500 traded higher by 2.24% to 4,384; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 2.21% to $437.75

The Dow Jones composite traded higher by 2.67% to 11,478; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished higher by 2.47% to $340.54

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY), DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) and Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were among the top gainers for the SPY Friday.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere On The Street

