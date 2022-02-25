6 US ETFs With Significant Ukraine Exposure

The conflict in Ukraine has evolved from grave tension to war.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden further condemned Russia’s actions in Ukraine, saying the White House is imposing new sanctions on four more major Russian banks, "freezing every asset they have in America."

Latest Developments: Russian troops have reached the outskirts of Kyiv after launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine from three directions. Troops are advancing from the north; from the east through Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv and Sumy; and from Crimea in the south.

Geopolitical pressure in eastern Europe this week sent waves of volatility throughout global markets, most notably the Russian MOEX, the main exchange in Moscow. The index is down 35.86% year-to-date.

The uncertainty isn’t just tied to the eastern European states. The list below displays all U.S. listed equity ETFs that maintain significant exposure to stocks listed in Ukraine.

FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index (NYSE: TLTE) measures the performance of stocks located in emerging countries across the world with increased exposure to small-capitalization and value stocks.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index (NYSE: VSS) Seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Price action: Down 8.82% year-to-date

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity (NYSE: SCHC) The fund’s goal is to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex US Liquid Index.

Price action: Down 9.29% year-to-date

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund (NYSE: VGK) Seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index, which measures the investment return of stocks issued by companies located in the major markets of Europe.

Price action: Down 8.11% year-to-date

Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (NYSE: VEA) Seeks to track the investment performance of the FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index.

Price action: Down 6.45% year-to-date

SPDR Portfolio Europe (NYSE: SPEU) Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the STOXX Europe Total Market Index.

Price action: Down 8.47% year-to-date